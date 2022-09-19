Jordanian Women Break Stereotypes

Despite many obstacles, a young Jordanian woman followed her dreams and overcame the “culture of shame” by venturing into a field traditionally associated with men.

Dua’a Al Jabarat, from Amman’s Sahab neighbourhood, turned her hobby of repairing household electrical appliances into an income-generating project, thanks to the AZEM self-employment project, funded by UNICEF and implemented by the Business Development Centre (BDC).

Azem, @UNICEFJordan supported self-emplyment programme, continues to empower young women and men across Jordan.https://t.co/0CPCJe1B04#Learning2earning — Abdulrahman Albaroudi (@ab_albaroudi) September 19, 2022

“From an early age, I used to watch my father repair simple electronics, and I used to help him,” she said.

Over time, she acquired theoretical and practical knowledge in repairing electrical appliances, she added.

“I gathered my efforts and dreams to open this business and overcame many obstacles, foremost of which is the culture of shame,” Jabarat said.

Jabarat said she heard of the AZEM project and applied for a grant.

“The AZEM project provided me all the necessary support for doing my work from my home,” she said.

The AZEM project has created many job opportunities across the Kingdom, especially in communities most affected by the COVID pandemic.

“Work is not shameful, as long as one has self-confidence and has goals to reach,” she said.

