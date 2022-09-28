Jordanians Ready For Amman Jazz Festival

The Amman Jazz Festival will kick off on September 28, celebrating 10 years of Jazz in Jordan with a vibrant and diverse programme.

The festival’s main programme will take place at the OES Culture & Sports Building Theatre at the Orthodox Educational Society in Shmeisani, and will last until October 1, according to a statement from organisers.

In the occasion of the Amman Jazz Festival, the Italian musician Nicolò Ricci will be playing in the 4th edition of "Musiqa 3al Daraj", open air free annual festival that this year will take place in Fuheis next 27th September.

The event will feature genres ranging from Spanish to quarter-tone guitar blues, live acoustic techno to Jordanian funk.

The Amman Jazz Festival is the only major event dedicated to Jazz in Jordan, and has gathered local and international artists over the years, according to festival organisers.

The festival also hosts music residencies, workshops and artists’ talks annually.

The festival is organised by Orange Red, supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in partnership with Goethe Institut, the Austrian, Italian, Dutch, Spanish and Ukrainian embassies, Institute Cervantes, LPA Music and Societa Dante Aligheri – Amman.

In addition to the main programme, this year's “Musiqa 3al Daraj” festival will take place in Fuheis, from September 27 until October 2. The festival is co-produced by the Amman Jazz Festival, the Goethe-Institut and Orange Red and is supported by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Municipality of Fuheis.

After two years of virtual/hybrid editions, this year’s festival presents a selection of live performances by Jordanian and international artists.

The week-long programme of concerts, workshops, residencies and jam sessions is intended to explore the diversity of Jazz and jazz-fusion.

The Amman Jazz Festival is happening!! 🎷

The Amman Jazz Festival is happening!!

