Jordan's Hijaz Railways prone to redo

ALBAWABA - Jordan presented to an international conference details of the first phase of the National Railway Project, which will connect its capital Amman with its Red Sea resort city of Aqaba in the south.

A Jordanian delegation participating in the conference of the EUMedRail project, which was recently held in Brussels, Belgium, also highlighted a feasibility study for the rehabililation of the Hedjaz Jordan Railway in accordance with the ministry's 2022-2027 public transportation strategy.



The event brought together 16 high-level officials and experts from Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Palestine, as well as representatives from the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), the EU Agency for Railways (ERA), the European Commission, the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), and the Intergovernmental Organization for International Carriage by Rail (OTIF), according to the EU's website.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Transport on Monday, the Jordanian delegation presented the details on the National Railway Project and the feasibility study for the rehabilitation of the Hedjaz Jordan Railway at the meeting. No other details were immediately available.

The Hejaz Railway was constructed by the Ottomans between 1900 and 1908, primarily to facilitate pilgrimages to the Muslim Holy places in Mecca and Medina in Arabia. It also served to strengthen Ottoman control over the far flung provinces of their empire, according to the Jordan Tourism Board.

The Hedjaz Jordan Railway is one of the two successor railways to the famous Hedjaz Railway under the Ottoman Empire, which collapsed in 1920. The other part was in Syria.