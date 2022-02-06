Jordan's Petra Lights in Blue to Mark World Cancer Day

Petra’s ancient Treasury, the rose-red city’s iconic façade, on Friday lit up in blue in solidarity with cancer patients around the globe, marking the 22nd World Cancer Day, on February 4.

The event, held under the patronage of HH Princess Dina Mired, former president of the Union for International Cancer Control (2018-2020), was organised by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, according to a PDTRA statement citied by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Princess Dina said: “The corona pandemic has affected us all indiscriminately. However, cancer patients have undoubtedly suffered the worst of the double burden of the impact of the coronavirus. Due to the focus on corona, many cancer patients have had their cancer treatment plans either delayed or cancelled.”



“That is why it is so important for everyone to join this World Cancer Day on February 4th to send messages of hope to all cancer patients worldwide. Having Petra light up on this day is truly a message of hope from one resilient monument to all resilient cancer patients,” she added.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Alfayez said: “The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is pleased and honored to support World Cancer Day. By lighting up the Petra ancient Treasury, we sends a message of solidarity and hope to cancer patients throughout our beloved Kingdom.”

PDTRA Chief Commissioner Suleiman Farajat said on this international occasion, the city of Petra sends a message of hope to all cancer patients around the world.

World Cancer Day is organised by the Union for International Cancer Control.