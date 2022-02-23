Jordan's Poet Arar Named 2022 Arab Culture Icon

The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) has announced the Jordanian poet Mustafa Wahbi Al-Tal “Arar” as an Arab symbol for culture for the year 2022, pursuant to the decision of the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World at its twenty-second session.

The representatives of the Arab countries at ALESCO supported the candidate of Jordan, to be (an Arab symbol of culture 2022). This accreditation bears the importance of the poet in the conscience of Jordanians and Arabs, and constitutes the presence of the Jordanian intellectual in the Arab cultural movement.

Jordan's Minister of Culture Haifa Al-Najjar said: "Arar is one of the pioneers of the heritage revival movement in the modern era, transferring the Jordanian poem from its local spaces to its Arab spaces, and his poetic texts carried a lot of the local heritage, his intimate relationship with the Jordanian nature, and his continuous defense of the Arab identity of Palestine."



She stressed that the recognition of Jordan's poet "Arar," as a symbol and title of Arab culture, is a source pride for Jordan, and a tribute to Jordanian creatives. Moreover, it inspires the current generation of local poets and writers. She added that this coincides with the selection of the poet's birthplace, Irbid as the Arab Capital of Culture, and confirms the presence and legacy of Jordan and its artists in the Arab culture.

Mustafa Wahbi Tal (May 1899 – 24 May 1949), also known by his pen name Arar, was a Jordanian poet, writer, teacher and civil servant, widely regarded as Jordan's most prominent poet and among the best-known Jordanian poets among Arab readers.

Born in Irbid in the era of the Ottoman Empire on 25 May 1899, Tal completed his elementary education in his hometown, later leaving to complete his high school education in Damascus. His rebellious and stubborn temperament would appear as early as his high school years in Damascus, when he would be exiled several times by the Ottoman authorities for participating in school strikes against their policies in the region. In his adulthood, Tal would be imprisoned and exiled several times for democratic activism or for insulting high-ranking officials by the governments of the Arab Kingdom of Syria, and, after its downfall, by the government of the Emirate of Transjordan.

His first job was in Karak, Transjordan, as an Arabic literature teacher. Later Tal would be appointed as Administrative Governor of Wadi Al Seer and Shoubak in the 1920s. After earning a law degree in 1930, he held several positions in the judiciary before being appointed as Chief of Protocol at the Emir’s Court. Tal then was laid off from his job and imprisoned for 70 days after an altercation with a Prime Minister serving during that time. This would be the latest in a series of exiles and imprisonments he faced throughout his life. Tal became desperate and his alcoholism worsened, contributing to his death on 24 May 1949.

Tal's relationship with the nomadic Dom (gypsy) community in Transjordan, which are called Nawar in Arabic, influenced much of his poetry, whereas he named his only poetry collection, Ashiyyat Wadi Al-Yabis, in reference to the festive nights he spent with the Nawar and to a Nawari woman he loved.

Tal found justice, equality and a lack of classism among the Nawari community, which he thought was lacking in Transjordan's cities. He reflected these views in many of his poems, as well as venerating the lands of Jordan, and at other times vehemently criticizing its government's policies. He also wrote poems dedicated to criticizing British policies which supported Zionism in Palestine along with British colonial officers in Transjordan, while other poems he wrote venerated alcohol and were about women.

Tal is Jordan's most celebrated poet. The country's most illustrious literary award is named after him, and his hometown of Irbid holds an annual literary festival in his name. The house where he used to live in Irbid was turned into a museum that welcomes hundreds of visitors annually. He was married four times, two of which ended in divorce. He had ten children. His eldest son Wasfi Tal was Jordan's Prime Minister for several tenures during the late 1960s and early 1970s until his assassination in 1971.