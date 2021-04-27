Jordan's Queen Rania is All For Women Empowerment

Her Majesty Queen Rania visited Al Yusra Women Charity Society in Madaba’s Al Faisaliah village on Monday, where she met with its board of directors to learn about economic empowerment programmes for women and discuss ways to support the society’s efforts in improving livelihoods for local families.

Society President Ibtisam Al Shu’ara and other board members briefed Her Majesty on the various economic projects the society runs for women in the area, as well as the repercussions of the pandemic on beneficiaries, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

The Queen also spoke with some members and beneficiaries about how they work to enhance the society’s projects, particularly those involving the cultivation of fragrant plants used in medicinal home remedies.

Established in 2009 as a multidisciplinary organisation, Al Yusra Women Charity Society aims to support local women by building their capacities and offering them economic empowerment opportunities. The society also provides support to orphans and community members with disabilities, as well as grants to underprivileged families for income-generating projects.

In 2017 and in collaboration with the Jordan River Foundation, the Royal Hashemite Court offered the society a revolving fund to support the ideas and income-generating projects of local women.

