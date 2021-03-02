'Journey of Humanity': Would You Like a Piece of Sacha Jafri’s Art Canvas?

Dubai-based British artist Sacha Jafri recently broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s “Largest Art Canvas,” and now the incredible work can be yours– or at least a portion of it.

The acclaimed artist is selling off 70 individual, framed sections of the artwork, titled “The Journey of Humanity,” at an auction, in a bid to raise $30 million for Humanity Inspired, a non-profit which funds charitable initiatives in the educational, digital, connectivity, healthcare and sanitation sectors.

Scaling over 17,000 square feet, Jafri has been working on the painting since March at Dubai’s 5-star Atlantis The Palm.

It took him seven months, 20 hours a day, to complete it. He used 1,065 paint brushes and a whopping 6,300 liters of paint to create the artwork.



The artwork consists of the artist’s own handiwork layered over submissions by children from around the world.

Jafri invited these children to share their original creations inspired by effects of the pandemic on them, notably on isolation and connection.

The official unveiling of the painting took place last month at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm.

“The Royal Unveiling of ‘The Journey of Humanity,’” Jafri said on Instagram sharing a series of photos with Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al-Nahayan at the unveiling. “So honored to have His Highness with us on the night, and The Royal Family of Abu Dhabi, Dubai & The UAE supporting this incredible project.”



Pieces from “The Journey of Humanity” are now on display at the Leila Heller Gallery located in Dubai’s Al-Serkal Avenue.

This article has been adapted from its original source.