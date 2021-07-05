Kate Middleton Locked up in Palace Amid Covid Fears!

Boris Johnson is ready to stick with his farcical self-isolation policy crippling schools, the NHS and businesses when he confirms his bonfire of UK virus rules from July 19 tonight - hours after it was revealed the double-jabbed Duchess of Cambridge has been forced into quarantine.

Kate is holed up in Kensington Palace after coming close to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus - despite having no symptoms herself, both her vaccinations and testing negative four times in the past week, it was revealed today.

Her absurd quarantine has prevented the duchess from attending the NHS' 73rd birthday celebrations with William at St Paul's Cathedral and Buckingham Palace today and will prevent her attending the Wimbledon finals this weekend.

It piles further pressure on Boris Johnson to scrap his controversial self-isolation rules from July 19 because it is causing chaos across British society, especially for schools, hospitals and businesses who are being ordered to send entire bubbles of children or staff home if just one person tests positive.

But ministers are yet to take final decisions on whether self-isolation can be dropped for those who are fully vaccinated, MailOnline understands.

The Government is weighing up whether there is a benefit to holding off while cases are running high, and there could be logistical challenges about providing testing. Even if it goes ahead, a testing regime to replace self-isolation for the double-vaccinated is very unlikely to be ready for July 19.

The NHS has up to a fifth of staff in parts of the UK off with self-isolation notifications increasing the burden on already threadbare rotas - experts said that up to 1million people may be stuck at home unnecessarily.

Tory MPs today urged to PM to scrap the self-isolation rules, with Mr Johnson said to be wavering on the issue amid rumours he plans to keep them.

Former Cabinet minister John Redwood told MailOnline: ‘I have constantly said that I think the self-isolation guidance and rules are now involving far too many people. We need to revisit test and trace and self-isolation rules. Far too many people are now having to stay at home when they are not ill and they are properly vaccinated. I don’t understand what the problem is.’

He added: ‘We don’t want to get to the position where we have got hundreds of thousands of people at home perfectly well getting extremely frustrated.’

As Kate was forced into self-isolation and Boris appears ready to keep the rules in the short term, it has also emerged:

Prince William is forced to mark NHS' 73rd birthday at two events without his self-isolating wife;

Boris Johnson will defy warnings from scientists today as he unveils 'Freedom Day' plans that will end social distancing rules and mask laws;

The one-metre plus decree will go with mask wearing no longer mandatory - while pubs and other venues will not have to collect customer details and will again be able to serve drinks at the bar;

PM advice's to work from home where possible will be dropped but no campaign to get people back into offices as many businesses tell staff they can work where they want or a hybrid;

NHS England's boss Professor Stephen Powis admits it's time hospitals 'learn to live with Covid';

MailOnline understands that the Duchess was alerted about the contact with a Covid-infected person on Friday afternoon - after spending most of the day at Wimbledon. It means she must quarantine for ten days even if she tests negative, which she has, up to four times, in the past seven days.

It is not known if the Duchess of Cambridge was alerted after being 'pinged' via the NHS app, a phone call from test and trace or if she or her team was contacted personally - but William's ability to continue his duties today means the covid case is unlikely to be in their inner circle.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: 'Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home'.

Kensington Palace has not revealed where or when exactly the contact was only saying it was 'last week', when Kate's only two public engagements were at the All England Club on Friday and with William and George at England's historic win over Germany on Tuesday night.

Kate has spent time close to a host of VIPs including David Beckham and Ed Sheeran at Wembley and Tim Henman and Joe Wicks at Wimbledon.

But it is not known if any of them tested positive for covid, or whether the contact came via a friend, a member of staff or another parent on the school run last week.

The Duchess arrived at Wimbledon at around 11am and was joined by Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton and former British tennis player Tim Henman on an outside court where they watched Andy Murray's brother Jamie play.

She was also pictured laughing and smiling as she prepped strawberry desserts at the All England Club before heading to the Royal Box where she seen speaking to a beaming Joe Wicks, leaving around 5pm.

Kate's only other public engagement was on Tuesday when she went to Wembley Stadium with William and George to watch England beat Germany.

A palace source said that the Duchess took lateral flow tests before both engagements and both were negative. In addition to this, the Duchess is tested twice weekly with lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime, meaning she had four negative tests in that time.

It means that William is having to lead and celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS today, alone. The couple were due to attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral this morning before hosting an afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace. But instead the Duke of Cambridge is now flying solo.

Kate's last public event was a visit to Wimbledon on Friday when she toured the SW19 sporting venue meeting staff in the museum, Centre Court kitchen and sitting with former tennis star Tim Henman to watch Jamie Murray play in the doubles.

The duchess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and a keen tennis fan but is now likely to miss the men's and Women's final at the weekend.

Her only other public engagement was at Wembley, but it is not known if she attended any other events last week.

William contracted Covid last spring and was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while he was treated by royal doctors but was reportedly hit 'pretty hard' by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.

The Prince of Wales also caught the virus during the same period but had milder symptoms although he did lose his sense of smell and taste for a period.

The Duke of Cambridge will celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS at a service of thanksgiving before hosting a tea at Buckingham Palace - without his wife.

William was due to attend both events with Kate, but it was announced today the Duchess will miss the engagements after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Prince George, Prince William and the stunning Kate Middleton watching the match. 🥺🥺🥺#ENGGER pic.twitter.com/dftHq9vgHw — Joe 🇬🇧 (@NonumbersJoe) June 29, 2021

The Duchess does not have any symptoms but is following government advice and self-isolating at home.

The service at St Paul's Cathedral will celebrate the NHS's contribution to the country during Covid-19, reflecting on the work and achievement of health staff, volunteers and carers.

William will join guests including leading figures in the NHS pandemic response, several hundred members of frontline staff, and patients.

Later he will host the NHS Big Tea in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the work of NHS staff who have gone above and beyond in tackling the pandemic.

The farce over Kate's self-isolation came as the PM will signal a sharp shift in approach at a press conference this afternoon, saying people must use their common sense on Covid risks rather than being compelled by the state.

The one-metre plus decree and advice to work from home where possible will be dropped, with mask wearing no longer mandatory - while pubs and other venues will not have to collect customer details and will again be able to serve drinks at the bar.

However, amid concerns from the British Medical Association and some experts, doubts have been raised over whether mask-wearing will really be scrapped after July 19. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has refused to say whether he will keep the rules on the Tube, while Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has demanded a rethink to protect the vulnerable. Unions warned it would be 'gross negligence' to drop the requirement.

It is unclear whether train companies and businesses will be able to keep demanding face coverings are worn, even if the law is changed. Nicola Sturgeon has also suggested that the rules could continue for longer in Scotland.

Care minister Helen Whately risked further muddying the waters this morning as she admitted she will not be abandoning masks 'entirely' from July 19. She suggested during a round of interviews that she might still wear one on 'crowded' trains from her Faversham constituency.

Tory MPs voiced alarm that the public faces a confusing situation and urged the premier to be 'crystal clear' about what is allowed.

Former minister Steve Baker told MailOnline: 'Of course the government should be crystal clear what people are and are not required to do with facemasks.

'If it is a matter of personal choice the government will need to clearly and without spin put the facts before the public about the implications and consequences of wearing and not wearing a mask.'

Speaking before his announcement, Mr Johnson said people would have to 'exercise judgment' to protect themselves from coronavirus.

'Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our road map,' he said. 'Today we will set out how we can restore people's freedoms when we reach Step 4.

'But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks. As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgment when going about our lives.'

However, the Government said it will not be known until July 12 - seven days before the target date for easing restrictions - whether its four tests for unlocking have been met, given the need to consult the latest data.

Before Mr Johnson's appearance the Cabinet's Covid committee will meet to finalise the plans for the final step of the roadmap out of lockdown to give businesses and the public time to prepare.

Amid signs of local divisions on the shape of the rules, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: 'I struggle to see how Ministers can drop the requirement to wear masks on public transport without causing real problems for some people who are dependent on it.

'Those more vulnerable to infection or anxious about it will be put in a very unfair position.

'Rethink needed?'

City Hall sources said Transport for London could in theory set conditions of carriage relating to face coverings, but they suggested this would be 'very difficult'.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said: 'Evidence shows that the wearing of facemasks gives many Londoners the confidence that they can travel safely on public transport.

'People feeling confident they can travel on our Tubes, buses and trains as they get busier will be a vital part of encouraging more people into central London as restrictions are lifted further, and it is something that we will continue to look at closely.'

The Scottish government has said there will be an 'ongoing need' for face coverings when all restrictions are lifted north of the border on August 9.

It said that while measures were 'under review' people could still be expected to wear masks on public transport and in shops.

Pressed on the mask issue on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ms Whately said: 'I don't know that I will be ditching it entirely.

'I anticipate that there may be times when it is appropriate to wear it if I am somewhere that is crowded... I don't expect to be wearing it so much.'

Asked what she would do on a commuter train from Kent to London, she said: 'If there is a sort of environment where it is crowded I think I might.'

Ms Whately also said the requirement of face masks in health and care settings will continue following the final stage of the road map out of lockdown.

'I'll be looking at the guidance, I'll be making a judgment, but I'm not keen to wear one when I don't need one – personally, it's not something I enjoy doing,' she told Times Radio Breakfast.

'But I'm also really aware that there will be circumstances, I'm expecting to continue in health and social care clearly, where people will need to continue to wear PPE, which includes masks.'

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said people should continue to be sensible even if formal restrictions are lifted.

Asked if he would still voluntarily wear a mask, he told BBC Breakfast: 'I'll be following the guidance as I have throughout.

'There may be occasions in the next few months in a crowded environment where I might choose to wear a mask and I'm sure others will make similar choices.

'I think people have gotten very aware of infection control and good hygiene over the last 16 months.

'Some of the habits we've developed – washing hands more frequently, not going to work or not going to see people if you are feeling unwell – those are habits that it would be really great to continue because it will keep Covid under control, but also other infections as well.'

He added: 'Many people will use common sense and if they want to be cautious, particularly over the next few weeks as infection rates are still high, then wearing a mask would be very appropriate.'

Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B) said he was anxious about mixed messaging on masks.

'I think we need very clear messaging and I think in certain spaces – crowded, badly ventilated spaces – masks are crucial mitigation,' he said.

'Not lockdown, but support and proportionate mitigations to keep us safe. Along with the vaccine, that's the way out.'

Unite national officer for passenger transport Bobby Morton said: 'To end the requirement to wear masks on public transport would be an act of gross negligence by the government.

'Rates of infection are continuing to increase and not only does mask wearing reduce transmissions it helps provide reassurance to drivers and to passengers who are nervous about using public transport.

'The idea of personal responsibility and hoping that people will wear masks is absolutely ridiculous, members are already reporting there is an increase in passengers ignoring the rules on mask wearing.

'Until rates of Covid-19 are fully under control, throughout the whole of the UK, the rules on mask wearing on public transport should remain in place.'

At the same time as the PM addresses the nation, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will take responsibility for announcing the Government's plans to Parliament.

It follows stern rebukes from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in recent weeks for ministers deciding to make statements to the press before MPs.

As well as publishing the taskforce reviews, an update will also be provided on what is next for care home visits.

Care home visiting is unlikely to 'completely go back to normal' following the final stage of the road map out of lockdown, Ms Whately said.

'We will be taking some more steps as part of Step 4 of the road map,' she told Sky News.

'I don't think visiting will completely go back to normal. There will still have to be some precautions.

'It's step by step, getting things as close to normal as we can, while still protecting people who are at greater risk from Covid.'

Labour said the Government must declare how many Covid-related deaths it is willing to accept in the face of rising cases of the Indian strain - also know as the Delta variant - if restrictions are abolished.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: 'We are all desperate to move on from restrictions but with infections continuing to rise steeply thanks to the Delta variant, Boris Johnson needs to outline the measures he will introduce such as ventilation support for building and sick pay for isolation to push cases down.

'Letting cases rise with no action means further pressure on the NHS, more sickness, disruption to education and risks a new variant emerging with a selection advantage. So far 'learning to live with the virus' had been no more than a ministerial slogan.

'Now we know this is the Government's strategy, when Sajid Javid addresses the Commons he must explain what level of mortality and cases of long Covid he considers acceptable. And what support will be in place for the most deprived areas where cases are highest and vaccination rates lowest. These are important questions ministers now must answer.'

Downing Street said Mr Johnson would reiterate that Covid will become a virus that we learn to live with 'as we already do with flu'.

A spokesman said: 'This means that hospitalisations, serious illness and deaths from Covid will continue, albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme.'

Step four of the roadmap had been due to happen on June 21, but was delayed by four weeks so more people could be vaccinated. Almost two thirds of adults have now received both doses.

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick yesterday said that Britain's coronavirus data was looking 'very promising'.

The Communities Secretary pledged that in the next phase the 'state won't be telling you what to do', with individuals exercising their own judgment on wearing masks.

The onus instead will be on ensuring that 'every adult gets fully vaccinated' to guard against rising hospital admissions and deaths, he told Sky News's Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

'We are not going to put the Covid-19 virus behind us forever, we are going to have to learn to live with it,' he said.

The Duke of Cambridge arrived alone for a service of thanksgiving celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the NHS after the Duchess of Cambridge was forced to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Prince William, 39, was due to attend this morning's event with his wife Kate, 39, but she has been forced to miss the service and this afternoon's Buckingham Palace tea party honouring NHS workers, despite having both her jabs and testing negative four times herself in the past week.

Prince William looked dapper in a navy suit and blue tie as he arrived at St Paul's Cathedral for the morning service, which was also attended by the Prime Minister and new Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The royal, 39, was greeted outside the cathedral by William Russell, the Lord Mayor of London, before making his way inside. William wore a navy fabric face mask even when outside the cathedral.

The service celebrates the NHS's contribution to the country during Covid-19, reflecting on the work and achievement of health staff, volunteers and carers.

William is joining guests including leading figures in the NHS pandemic response, several hundred members of frontline staff, and patients.

Later he will host the NHS Big Tea in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the work of NHS staff who have gone above and beyond in tackling the pandemic.

MailOnline understands that the Duchess was alerted about the contact with a Covid-infected person on Friday afternoon - after spending most of the day at Wimbledon.

Kensington Palace has not revealed where or when exactly the contact was only saying it was 'last week', when Kate's only two public engagements were at the All England Club on Friday and with William and George at England's historic win over Germany on Tuesday night.

Kate has spent time close to a host of VIPs including David Beckham and Ed Sheeran at Wembley and Tim Henman and Joe Wicks at Wimbledon.

But it is not known if any of them tested positive for covid, or whether the contact came via a friend, a member of staff or another parent on the school run last week.

The Duchess arrived at Wimbledon at around midday and was joined by Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton and former British tennis player Tim Henman on an outside court where they watched Andy Murray's brother Jamie play.

She was also pictured laughing and smiling as she prepped strawberry desserts at the All England Club before heading to the Royal Box where she seen speaking to a beaming Joe Wicks, leaving around 5pm.

Kate's only other public engagement was on Tuesday when she went to Wembley Stadium with William and George to watch England beat Germany.

A palace source said that the Duchess took lateral flow tests before both engagements and both were negative.

In addition to this, the Duchess is tested twice weekly with lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime, meaning she had four negative tests in that time.

'Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19', her spokesman said, adding: 'Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home'.

It is not known if the Duchess of Cambridge was alerted after being 'pinged' via the NHS app, a phone call from test and trace or if she or her team was contacted personally by the person who tested positive.

It means that William is having to lead and celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS today, alone.

This morning William led the congregation at the service of commemoration and thanksgiving.

Among those in attendance are NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, matron May Parsons, who administered the first Covid-19 vaccination outside clinical trials, Sam Foster, the nurse who gave the first Oxford AstraZeneca jab, members of staff who treated the first Covid-19 patients in England, and a number of patients who have been treated for the virus.

Later today William will play host as he welcomes NHS heroes to the grounds of Buckingham Palace for an NHS Big Tea party.

He will meet staff ranging from respiratory ward nurses, counsellors and care workers, to those working in non-clinical roles including catering managers and housekeeping co-ordinators.

The NHS Big Tea is organised by NHS Charities Together, of which the Duke and Duchess are patron, and is a national celebration of the health service, offering the opportunity for communities to come together for a moment of reflection and to thank staff and volunteers for the role they have played throughout the pandemic.

The event hosted by the duke is one of thousands of Big Teas taking place on Monday in homes, hospitals, schools and community spaces across the UK.

Alexandra Heys, nurse ward manager in the respiratory high care unit at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: 'The special tea at Buckingham Palace means a lot to NHS staff who have been through so much over the last year, and I feel so honoured to be meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today.

'I know from personal experience that the past year has taken a huge toll on NHS staff who have worked incredibly hard to take care of patients during a challenging time.

'My team at the respiratory high care unit has cared for over 300 very sick Covid patients, all of whom required dedicated around-the-clock care.

All NHS staff have gone above and beyond, providing additional care in difficult circumstances, including connecting isolated and very sick patients with their families in their most challenging moments.

'We have all been through a lot, so seeing the public get behind the NHS Big Tea on such as massive scale is an immense boost and really makes a difference.'

England footballer Jordan Henderson, who helped put his team through to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, said NHS staff are the 'real heroes'.

Henderson, appointed an Official NHS Charities Together Champion in January following his creation of the #PlayersTogether initiative, said: 'After the last 16 months, this nation owes so much to the NHS and the least we can do this July is encourage everybody to express their collective gratitude for that selfless support.

'We know as footballers we are often the ones being looked up to, but this is about the real heroes so, from all of us associated with the England football teams, we raise our mugs for the NHS Big Tea with a simple message - thank you.'

The Crown actress Olivia Colman said: 'As ever, I am tremendously grateful for our heroic NHS, but even more so following this very peculiar year.

'We are so lucky to have our NHS, and today we will celebrate its 73rd birthday. There is much to celebrate, but also much to be aware of as we try to recover from the past year.

'It's our turn to care for our NHS staff and show them all the love and respect we can, by raising money for the support NHS Charities Together provides.'

NHS Charities Together is the independent national charity partner of the NHS and an umbrella organisation made up of 240 NHS member charities based within hospitals, mental health trusts, ambulance trusts, community health trusts and health boards across the UK.

William and Kate became its joint patrons in December 2020.

The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the NHS for seven decades of public service including battling coronavirus as she praised the 'courage, compassion and dedication' shown by staff and said the organisation had the 'enduring thanks' of a 'grateful nation'.

In a personal handwritten message on Windsor Castle-headed paper, Her Majesty highlighted the bravery exhibited by frontline workers during the pandemic and said Britain's highest civilian gallantry medal would recognise 'all NHS staff, past and present' on the NHS' 73rd birthday today.

She wrote: 'It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom. This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

'Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service. You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation.'

The award of the George Cross by The Queen is made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister. Details of the presentation of the award will be confirmed at a later date.

It is not yet clear if all NHS staff will be sent a copy of Her Majesty's rare handwritten letter - but they will not get to use 'GC' after their names, because the award is to the NHS as an organisation, not individuals.

As the Queen honoured the NHS and its heroes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take the lead and celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS. The couple will attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral this morning before hosting an afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace.

The George Cross was instituted by King George VI on September 24, 1940 during the height of the Blitz, and is granted in recognition of 'acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger'.

NHS staff, many on the frontline, have risked their lives to treat Covid patients. Hundreds have died from the virus and many more are suffering long-term effects. NHS workers have also helped to administer 79million jabs and have treated 405,000 seriously ill Covid hospital patients in England alone, often in swelteringly hot PPE.

The strain has left many mentally and physically drained.

The official citation for the award said it was given to recognise 'the collective courage and dedication' of all NHS workers during the pandemic. It said the fight against Covid was 'the greatest public health emergency' in NHS history and praised its staff for their response.

The latest award comes on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS and was given on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister. Outgoing NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the award was 'unprecedented' and recognised the 'skill, compassion and fortitude' of the workforce, from doctors to cleaners and porters.

Staff have also had to keep normal services going during the pandemic, with 325,000 patients starting cancer treatment. Many staff came out of retirement and trainees stepped forward early.

Unions and workers have welcomed the nation's support during the pandemic but they have repeatedly said the sentiment should be matched with fair pay.

The George Cross is likely to be seen in this light - as a morale booster that adds nothing to pay cheques. Individuals will not receive a medal as the awards will be made to their organisations.

Sir Simon said: 'This unprecedented award rightly recognises the skill and compassion and the fortitude of staff right across the National Health Service - the nurses, the paramedics, the doctors, the cleaners, the therapists, the entire team - who under the most demanding of circumstances have responded to the worst pandemic in a century and the greatest challenge this country has faced since the Second World War.

'Out of those dark times have come the best of what it means to be a carer and a health professional.

'In the face of adversity we have seen extraordinary team work, not just across the NHS but involving hundreds of thousands of volunteers, millions of carers, key workers and the British public who have played an indispensable role in helping the health service to look after many hundreds of thousands of seriously ill patients with coronavirus.

'And so, as we congratulate staff across the health service on this award, we recognise that completing the NHS Covid vaccination programme which is in the final stages is now the surest way out of this pandemic and provides a sense of hope.'

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: 'This is well-deserved recognition for the commitment, compassion and expertise of generations of health service staff working in a wide range of roles towards one defining purpose - caring for patients.

'So much has changed over the decades in terms of diagnosis, treatment and support, ways of working, and the health challenges we face, now and in the future.

'But that public service ethos, so present and powerful during the pandemic, will continue to stand the NHS in good stead, embodying much of what is best about our society and a true cause for celebration.'

BMA council chair Dr Chaand Napaul said: 'This is a worthy honour for all NHS staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to protect the health of the nation, providing care to hundreds of thousands suffering with illness and have also saved the lives of so many.

'The fight against Covid has been largely down to their enormous contribution, and with many putting their own health at risk as they cared of patients with a deadly and infectious illness, and with sadly several hundred losing their lives from the virus. It is only right that they should be recognised for their brave and dedicated commitment.'

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: 'Those working in the NHS have done an incredible job caring for so many during this awful pandemic. The George Cross is the highest possible honour a civilian can achieve and I want to pay tribute to everyone across the NHS for their heroism and sacrifice.'

The most recent recipient of the George Cross is Dominic Troulan, a retired British Army officer and former Royal Marine. Mr Troulan was awarded the George Cross on June 16 2017 for his actions during the 2013 Westgate shopping mall attack in Nairobi, Kenya.

This marks only the third occasion on which the George Cross, which may be awarded posthumously, has been awarded to a collective body, country or organisation, rather than an individual.

In 1942, the George Cross was conferred on Malta by George VI, in recognition of the fortitude displayed by the island's inhabitants during enemy bombardments in the Second World War.

And in 1999, the Queen awarded the George Cross to the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland, in recognition of the force's bravery, including the families of those serving.

Their ranks include men like Olaf Schmid, the bomb disposal legend who saved his comrades from 70 Taliban devices before he was killed by the 71st, and Jim Beaton, the royal bodyguard who took three bullets from a madman trying to kidnap Princess Anne.

They include the impossibly brave British wartime agents Odette Sansom, who narrowly survived her Gestapo torturers and Ravensbruck concentration camp, and Violette Szabo, who tragically did not.

They include the wartime population of the most heavily bombed place on earth – Malta.

And now they include the heroes of the Covid front line.

The award of the George Cross to the National Health Service is the greatest accolade a grateful nation can bestow beyond the field of battle. There is no decoration – military or civilian – comparable to the GC other than the Victoria Cross, which can only be won 'in the presence of the enemy'.

The two decorations are traditionally ranked alongside each other. Their holders all belong to the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association, which has a lively reunion every other year in the presence of royalty.

It is also particularly striking that this award has been made in the Queen's own handwriting – just as her father wrote the award of the GC to Malta in his own hand back in 1942.

We don't often see the Queen writing out Palace statements herself. This is personal as well as official.

There will, inevitably, be claims that this is some sort of Government stunt to distract attention from the tawdry saga of the former health secretary.

After all, such awards are made on the advice of the Prime Minister and the George Cross Committee, which must meet to endorse each decision.

This is chaired by Sir Chris Wormald, who happens to be permanent secretary at the Department of Health.

Some will ask why the Government can dispense such an exalted honour with one hand while limiting the NHS to a 1 per cent pay rise with the other. Those are legitimate questions – but for another day.

For they should take nothing away from the magnitude of this award, which will have been subjected to careful scrutiny by all six members of the George Cross Committee long before Matt Hancock's furtive fumble hit the headlines.

The members include the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, and the former head of MI5, Lord Evans.

The George Cross was created by King George VI at the height of the Blitz. Up until then, there was nothing to honour the bravery of those performing astonishing acts of valour which were not 'in the presence of the enemy'.

So the King devised a new gallantry decoration – the George Cross – to recognise 'acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger'.

He also created the George Medal for gallantry of 'an extremely high order'.

Those early GCs were given to men and women like Colonel Stuart Archer, a modest former Royal Engineer whom I was lucky enough to meet a few times before his death at the age of 100.

The odds had been heavily against him reaching 25. As a young bomb disposal officer stationed in South Wales, he had survived several near-suicidal missions to extract the fuses from unexploded bombs, providing crucial technical intelligence for military scientists.

In the summer of 1940, he was given permission to move his young wife into his Army digs on the basis that his life expectancy was a matter of days.

At one point, he was defusing a series of unexploded bombs in a Swansea oil refinery while it was ablaze. Two went off while he was in the process of defusing another.

He put his success down to 'luck, luck, luck'. To which one might have added: 'Guts, guts, guts.'

For that is what the George Cross really recognises. The very first one was awarded to a Bridlington air raid warden, Thomas Alderson, who dug down beneath several collapsed or collapsing buildings, dodging burst water pipes, gas leaks and ongoing enemy bombing, to rescue several people trapped in the wreckage.

Later awards included a GC for BOAC stewardess Barbara Harrison who refused to head for the emergency exit after her plane made a crash landing at Heathrow in 1968. She was still helping a disabled passenger when the flames overcame them both.

Many (I dare say most) of those in the NHS will say that their work cannot possibly be compared to this sort of heroism. Yet let us think back to the early days of this pandemic when we hadn't a clue what we were dealing with. Nor did we have the tools with which to tackle it.

Yet, day after day, thousands of NHS staff unhesitatingly came in to work, doing their duty in the face of a potentially lethal virus while the rest of the country stayed at home.

Having just lost his own brother to the coronavirus, Dr Gamal Osman, 63, refused to be transferred away from the Covid wards at Bristol's Southmead Hospital.

'This isn't a time for cowards,' he told colleagues, before he contracted the virus and died earlier this year.

Staff nurse Estrella Catalan had worked at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for 18 years. After being hospitalised herself with Covid, she was talking of her determination to get back to work not long before she took a turn for the worse and died in February.

It was the dangers facing NHS staff just like these which prompted this newspaper to start the Mail Force campaign last year. Our readers responded magnificently, helping to raise a staggering £12million for vital personal protective equipment.

That was an illustration of what we felt as a nation.

At the same time, the UK was coming out on the doorsteps every week to applaud staff who would simply say they were 'getting on with the job'. The Queen summed it up in her speech to the nation back in the darkest days of the pandemic – on the very evening the Prime Minister was being rushed to hospital.

'Those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,' she said. 'The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.'

You only needed to take a peek inside a hermetically sealed Covid intensive care unit – as I did one grim day last winter – to see the scale of this monumental challenge. An army of NHS staff dutifully rose to it, just as they will surely do so again one day if called.

The Queen was careful to note that the award reflects the work of the NHS across seven decades, but 'especially in recent times'. She also made it plain that it honours 'all disciplines and all four nations'. Healthcare may be devolved. Valour is not.

This is a sensible and dignified award which goes a long way to answering those who, for some time now, have been demanding some sort of national award for the Covid front line.

Many people in Malta still proudly give their address as 'Malta GC'. Look at the Maltese flag and there it is in the top left corner – the silver cross which bespeaks conspicuous courage. All those members of the RUC – which received the award in 1999 – feel a similar pride.

For all its umpteen faults – we can all name plenty and we will continue to do so – this a great day in the history of the NHS.

This article has been adapted from its original source.