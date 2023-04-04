  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Kazakhstan showcases manuscript with human skin cover

Kazakhstan showcases manuscript with human skin cover

Published April 4th, 2023 - 07:04 GMT
Latin manuscript
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - Kazakhstan displayed a super old Latin manuscript, with a cover made of human skin, the Daily Sabah reported.

Also ReadIraq: How do you preserve ancient manuscripts?Iraq: How do you preserve ancient manuscripts?

Sources revealed that only 10 out of 330 pages were deciphered as other pages were still a mystery.

The manuscript was displayed at the Museum of Rare Publications of the National Academic Library in the capital, Astana.

The Latin manuscript was believed to be written in old Latin in 1532 and covered in human skin which caused a shock to many people who described it as an "awful" book  while other said it looks "disgusting."

According to a specialist in the National Academic Library’s science department Möldir Tölepbay, a person donated the manuscript to the library nine years ago.

Tölepbay added: "This method is known in the world as human book binding, that is, human skin was used in book binding."

Tags:Latin manuscriptmanuscriptKazakhstan

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...