Kazakhstan showcases manuscript with human skin cover

ALBAWABA - Kazakhstan displayed a super old Latin manuscript, with a cover made of human skin, the Daily Sabah reported.

Sources revealed that only 10 out of 330 pages were deciphered as other pages were still a mystery.

The manuscript was displayed at the Museum of Rare Publications of the National Academic Library in the capital, Astana.

🌷 Kazakhstan displays mysterious manuscript with human skin coverhttps://t.co/kqoom5XCI9 — Rapa Nui (@Rapa224) April 4, 2023

The Latin manuscript was believed to be written in old Latin in 1532 and covered in human skin which caused a shock to many people who described it as an "awful" book while other said it looks "disgusting."

According to a specialist in the National Academic Library’s science department Möldir Tölepbay, a person donated the manuscript to the library nine years ago.

Tölepbay added: "This method is known in the world as human book binding, that is, human skin was used in book binding."