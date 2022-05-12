Kenyan Awarded The World's Best Nurse Prize

Kenyan national Anna Qabale Duba was crowned the first-ever recipient of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award on Thursday.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, celebrated globally on May 12, Anna bagged a cash prize of $250,000 after winning the prestigious title.

Big thanks to Nurse Anna Qabale Duba for this brilliant and massive event show.@AsterGuardians#GlobalNursingAward pic.twitter.com/T4yqboVKWK — V (@Arush_Dvn) May 12, 2022

Duba, the founder of Qabale Duba Foundation in Kenya has been championing against harmful cultural practices against women like female genital mutilation and early/forced marriage, alongside empowering women through education, implementing peace-building activities, and advocating for girl-child education.

Anna was the first female from her village to get a degree, and she has opened a school that serves the children in the morning and adults in the afternoon.

Anna is the former Miss Kenya Peace and Investment, a title she has used to reach out to fighting communities and champion for peace. She has been recognised as the Top 100 most influential young Africans in 2020.

Anna accepted the award from Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airlines and Group and chairman of Dubai World during a glittering ceremony at Atlantis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah.

This article has been adapted from its original source.