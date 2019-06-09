King Abdullah of Jordan: 20 Years on The Throne

Jordan celebrates the 20th anniversary of King Abdullah’s Accession to the Throne on Sunday.

Since his Accession on June 9, 1999, the King has embarked on comprehensive democratic reform in the Kingdom, giving special attention to internal and external national issues.

In particular, he has focused on improving Jordan’s capabilities as a modern country, emphasising investment in the Kingdom’s human resources and innovation as a means to combat the nationwide shortage of natural resources.

In addition to these priorities, The King has always been committed to advocating for the Palestinian people's right to have an independent state and safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Under the King’s leadership, Jordan is working towards a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East and is part of an international coalition to fight terrorism.

Throughout the past 20 years, the King has carried the banner of tolerance and coexistence, launching the “Amman Message” to portray the true essence of Islam, which is based on moderation and rejection of extremism.

In addition, the UN General Assembly adopted the King’s initiative, “World Interfaith Harmony Week”, in October 2010.

He also sees economic reform as a major concern, and consequently directed former prime minister Hani Mulki and his government to prepare a package of measures designed to overcome economic challenges.





Under Royal directives, the previous government, led by Abdullah Ensour, prepared the Jordan Vision 2025, which The King described as “a long-term national blueprint that outlines the integrated framework of economic and social policies based on providing opportunities for all and serving as the base to enhance the rule of law, equal opportunity, increasing public participation in policymaking and achieving sustainable and comprehensive development”.

The Kingdom, under The King's rule, took the initiative to implement much-needed political reforms, with five parliamentary elections taking place over the past 19 years.

The King has said these developments would lead to “the endgame of our process: building and developing political parties and bringing forth parliamentary government”.

The Decentralisation Law, which came into force in 2015, has been aimed at enhancing public participation in development-related decisions. The King instructed the government at the time to issue all the necessary by-laws and instructions to implement the Decentralisation Law, stressing that political reform also requires strengthening the rule of law and implementing administrative reform measures.

The September 2011 constitutional amendments necessitated the enactment or amendment of several laws, including those that mandated the establishment of the Independent Elections Commission and the Constitutional Court.

