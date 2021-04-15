  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. King Abdullah Phones Girl in Jail Sentenced For Lese Majeste

King Abdullah Phones Girl in Jail Sentenced For Lese Majeste

Published April 15th, 2021 - 07:07 GMT
His Majesty King Abdullah II
His Majesty King Abdullah II (Twitter)
Highlights
“I feel proud of His Majesty as a father to every Jordanian man and woman,” Dabbas said.

His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday telephoned a young girl who received a one-year imprisonment term for lese majeste after she said: “My father is better than the king”.

On her Facebook page, Athar Dabbas expressed pride in receiving a call from “His Majesty the father, the leader and the King who brought me justice” and told me: ‘Keep the morale high and you are a sister to me’,” according to social media outlets.

“I feel proud of His Majesty as a father to every Jordanian man and woman,” Dabbas said.

“And you are our father, our leader and a crown over our heads…” she added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:AmmanJordanLese MajesteKing Abdullah

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...