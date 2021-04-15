King Abdullah Phones Girl in Jail Sentenced For Lese Majeste

His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday telephoned a young girl who received a one-year imprisonment term for lese majeste after she said: “My father is better than the king”.

On her Facebook page, Athar Dabbas expressed pride in receiving a call from “His Majesty the father, the leader and the King who brought me justice” and told me: ‘Keep the morale high and you are a sister to me’,” according to social media outlets.

"The price for turning on the tap of Saudi finance was too high for Abdullah to pay. It was total subservience to Riyadh"https://t.co/WdlXlYLHzv — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 14, 2021

“I feel proud of His Majesty as a father to every Jordanian man and woman,” Dabbas said.

Opinion: "Feeling threatened by protests, high unemployment, and a dismal economy, King Abdullah may see this as a useful excuse to clamp down on any criticism", says Annelle Sheline https://t.co/eaUd6CjDQs — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) April 15, 2021

“And you are our father, our leader and a crown over our heads…” she added.

