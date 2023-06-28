Korea's revolutionary age: Rewinding the clock

ِALBAWABA - Korean Revolutionary Age Calculation System: Turn Back the Clock - New Age Calculation System Based on Birthdays Introduced in South Korea.

In a significant development, South Korea has implemented a new international age calculation system that revolves around birthdays, replacing existing traditional methods. This shift brings about a marked change as everyone in the country will now be considered one to two years younger.

The introduction of this international age calculation system will be applicable in all judicial and administrative units, to form various aspects of official documents, school admissions, and military service. While the public sector is already familiar with this approach, it may take time for the wider community to fully embrace this new system in social contexts.

Previously, South Korea relied on different methods of calculating age. The prevailing "Korean age system" considered people to be one year old at birth and increased their age on January 1 of each year. Another approach involves starting from zero at birth and adding one year on January 1st, which is commonly used to determine legal age such as alcohol consumption and smoking. Notably, South Korea also recognizes the global practice of aging on their actual birthdays.

The existence of multiple systems for calculating ages has led to confusion and unnecessary social costs, especially in medical and administrative services. The adoption of this new system for calculating the international age aims to streamline these processes and bring consistency to age-related matters in South Korea.