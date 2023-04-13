Kuwait launches its first AI broadcaster

ALBAWABA - Kuwaiti electronic newspaper has launched its first virtual broadcaster that works with artificial intelligence, as part of a testing phase through which the newspaper aims to create new content.

"Fedda" appeared for the first time on the account of the electronic newspaper "Kuwait News" on Twitter, where a technical team is currently monitoring the observations to take them into account.

The blonde virtual anchor appeared, in a short video, in formal dress, addressing her speech to the audience by saying: "I am Fedda, the first anchor in Kuwait working with artificial intelligence at the Kuwait News Media Corporation. What type of news do you prefer? Let's hear your opinions."

أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي



• #فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية



• ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023

The co-director of the electronic newspaper "Kuwait News", Abdullah Bouftin, said in media statements that a specialized team will evaluate and monitor observations, pointing to the possibility that Fedda will later use the Kuwaiti dialect to present its news on the newspaper's account on Twitter platform.

Regarding the reasons for naming the virtual announcer by this name, he said that “Fedda is an old popular Kuwaiti name that symbolizes the metal of silver, and that the stereotyped image in minds of robots is always silver in color and made of metal."

قال المدير الشريك لصحيفة "كويت نيوز" ونائب رئيس تحرير جريدة "كويت تايمز" عبد الله بوفتين إن "فضّة" قيد التجربة "للاستفادة من مزاياها في صناعة المحتوى الجديد والمبتكر".#الكويت https://t.co/QhrPcyAnaD — euronews عــربي (@euronewsar) April 12, 2023

Social media pioneers in Kuwait and the Arab world interacted with this step, between supporters and opponents, amid expectations that thousands of people would lose their jobs due to artificial intelligence.

Controversy was also raised in a number of tweets about the appearance of the virtual anchor, given that she is blonde and speaks in a dialect other than the Kuwaiti dialect. Users demanded that she be developed in the future in terms of sound and shape.

فضة مذيعة كويت نيوز الافتراضية تسأل وزارة التربية : أين سوء الأحوال الجوية الذي بسببه قررت الوزارة تعطيل العمل في جميع المدارس الحكومية والخاصة في الكويت لمدة يومين ؟



• انقسم أولياء الأمور والمهتمون بالشأن التعليمي بين مؤيد ومعارض



• فريق اعتبر التعطيل اجراء احترازي لسلامة… pic.twitter.com/7Uj0UFwhPs — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 13, 2023

Kuwait News is affiliated with the "Kuwait Times" newspaper, the first daily newspaper published in English in Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf 61 years ago.