Kuwait Suspends The Pay of 600 Teachers. Why?

The Ministry of Education has suspended the salaries of nearly 600 teachers, who the ministry calls ‘the new stranded teachers’, who were reportedly confined supposed to be working in various educational districts, reports Al-Anba daily.

Education sources told the daily the ‘new stranded teachers’ are those who were working until the end of the first semester of 2020/2021 and did not begin work in the second semester.

The school districts had reportedly given them the deadline until yesterday, Sunday, before applying the rules and regulations for absenteeism.

