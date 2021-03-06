Kuwaiti Cat Killer Faces $60,000 Fine, Jail!

The Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) strongly condemned what has been published in the social media showing an unidentified person mutilating and killing a number of cats, reports Al-Rai daily.

The PAAAFR spokesman, Talal Al-Daihani, said the person has been arrested and produced before the Public Prosecution to take legal measures against him.

Al-Daihani explained the person punishment will be charged with Zoophobia and expected to be put behind bars and fined up to 20,000 dinars or one of these two penalties.

The punishment is doubled in case of repeat of the offence.

