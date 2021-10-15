The La Palma Volcano Continues to Destroy in its Wake

ALBAWABA – News of the towering hot volcano in the Canary Islands continues to make headlines. The Cumbre Veiga eruptions on La Palma, and which begun on 19 September, is not likely to end in the ‘short or medium term’ according to scientists quoted by the British Daily Mail.

Eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano have destroyed large swaths of the region, leaving vast amounts of lava and ash on the ground writes the UPI. In a full report it focuses on dogs that have been neglected.

One group of locals on the island of La Palma was unreachable until two local companies stepped in with their drones to drop food and water. https://t.co/5N2wg98U1p — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 14, 2021

The US news agency reports that in the town of Todoque, several malnourished dogs were recently found roaming a walled-in yard that has been covered in ash. Due to the surrounding lava flow, reaching the hungry pups was impossible -- until two local companies stepped in with life-saving drones.

The UPI states the companies, Ticom Soluciones and Volcanic Life, have used the drones to drop food and water to the dogs since last weekend, and say they will continue to feed the dogs as long as meteorological conditions allow.

On its way to the Atlantic Ocean, the lava flow has destroyed everything in its path but spared a few areas by creating "islands" of land that remain relatively unharmed.

Meanwhile, TRT reports hundreds of people feared for their homes and property as a new river of lava from an erupting volcano on the island of La Palma continued in its path to the sea. Island authorities ordered the evacuation of around 800 people from the coastal town of Los Llanos de Aridane on Tuesday after the lava took a new course on its way to Atlantic Ocean and put their homes in a probable path of destruction.

Volunteers try to dig out HUNDREDS of houses buried under toxic ash in La Palma https://t.co/SdB9CPeCEF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 14, 2021

This was the first mass exit since around 6,000 people were told to leave the immediate area in the hours after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sept. 19. No large evacuations were needed in the following three weeks, TRT reports.

Meanwhile the hot lava gushing out of the volcano has been brutal with much ash being left behind. Blocks of red lava, as tall as a three-story building rolled down the hillside as the La Palma volcano collapsed, the Daily Mail adds. Volunteers to clean up the debris have been aghast as thick layers of ash stops vehicles from moving.

One told the Daily Mail: 'I had not seen such a catastrophe in at least a decade since the 2011 tsunami in Japan, I hope the island can recover from this.'

Eyes in space monitor La Palma volcano

October 12, 2021



Stephen Clark https://t.co/PpBFSDZ6DL pic.twitter.com/RCmT7CUFH3 — Dr. Patrick R. Mullen (@prmullen69) October 15, 2021

Seismic activity remains high, with Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) reporting 64 earthquakes in a matter of hours, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.1 Anadolu reports.

So far, the volcano has destroyed more than 1,200 buildings and nearly 600 hectares of land, the Turkish news agency adds.