Istanbul: Largest Aerospace Teknofest Puts Turkey on Global Horizon

Turkey's largest aerospace and technology event Teknofest started in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Istanbul Ataturk Airport hosts the six-day festival, jointly organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and Industry and Technology Ministry.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said Turkey set a target to produce technology.

"This event widens Turkish youth's horizon and sets new goals for them," he said.

He also expressed belief that young people would design the cutting edge planes, smart cities and spacecraft in the future.

Selcuk Bayraktar, the chairman of T3, said Turkey saw several developments in many areas and Teknofest Istanbul is the place to show them.





This year, 50,000 competitors from 122 countries will join contests in 19 fields during the event, he stressed.

Opening with a huge participation, the festival will run through Sept. 22.

The festival will host several activities such as aviation exhibitions, seminars, workshops, drone championship, contests and concerts.

People from all age groups will take part in contests for robotics, engine design, electric cars and others.

Several companies and institutions, such as Turkey's defense giant Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Baykar, diesel engine producer Erinmotor, defense firm STM, will join the event to exhibit their products, including rockets, aerial vehicles, inventions, and UAVs.

The first edition of the festival, hosted by the new Istanbul Airport, was visited by around 550,000 people last year.

This year, it is expected to attract one million people.

