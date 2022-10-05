Largest Hindu Temple Opens in The UAE at $16 Million

ALBAWABA - The largest Hindu temple is now receiving visitors in Dubai. The newest Hindu temple formally opened its doors to worshippers on Tuesday evening and large numbers of the UAE expatriate community are expected to visit the complex.

كلف بناؤه 16 مليون دولار.. #الإمارات تفتتح أول معبد هندوسي في دبي للجالية الهندية، بمساحة تبلغ 2300 متر مربع ويستوعب نحو ألف شخص pic.twitter.com/wO5rKZBi1Q — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) October 4, 2022

It is located in a neighbourhood referred to as the 'worship village' and was inaugurated in a ceremony marked with a powerful message of tolerance, peace, and harmony according to Khaleej Times. The 'worship village' in Jebel Ali now houses nine religious shrines, including seven churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara.

#HinduTemple in #Dubai was inaugurated in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dr Omar Al Muthanna and Indian envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhirhttps://t.co/xOXprlX0rB — News18.com (@news18dotcom) October 5, 2022

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the temple by lighting a lantern in the temple's multi-purpose hall on the ground floor according to the UAE daily.

افتتاح أول معبد هندوسي بالإمارات بتكلفة 16 مليون دولار#دبي #الإمارات https://t.co/1w0Yb1Mhjx — DW عربية (@dw_arabic) October 4, 2022

Many are observing the opening:

Yet another Hindu temple is opening in a multi-religious complex in Dubai. It houses 16 Hindu deities&also Guru Granth Sahib. UAE's Min of Tolerance Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan will inaugurate the temple, to open close to Dussehra: Sunjay Sudhir, India's ambassador to UAE pic.twitter.com/HlHw4ejy4g — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

