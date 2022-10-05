Largest Hindu Temple Opens in The UAE at $16 Million

  1. Home
Published October 5th, 2022 - 11:31 GMT
Indian temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali
People enter the newly-inaugurated Hindu temple in Dubai’s Jebel Ali neighborhood on October 4, 2022. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - The largest Hindu temple is now receiving visitors in Dubai.  The newest Hindu temple formally opened its doors to worshippers on Tuesday evening and large numbers of the UAE expatriate community are expected to visit the complex.

 

It is located in a neighbourhood referred to as the 'worship village' and was inaugurated in a ceremony marked with a powerful message of tolerance, peace, and harmony according to Khaleej Times. The 'worship village' in Jebel Ali now houses nine religious shrines, including seven churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the temple by lighting a lantern in the temple's multi-purpose hall on the ground floor according to the UAE daily.

Many are observing the opening:

As expected as well there are critics:

 

