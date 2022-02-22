Like anywhere else in the world, countries in the Middle East take pride in being home to towering libraries packed to the brim with written knowledge and history. Whether you’re an avid reader or an explorer looking to be impressed, here are some of the largest libraries in the Arab World.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library - UAE

Image from Shutterstock archive.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai is one of the largest libraries in the Arab World and it’s one that was recently constructed.

Built in 2019, this massive library resembles an open book resting on its spine and includes numerous floors and sections dedicated to various forms of literature.

It also houses a theater with a 550-person capacity and historical exhibits, making it an attraction for those looking to do more than just read.

King Fahad National Library - Saudi Arabia

Image from Shutterstock archive.

Next on this list of some of the largest libraries in the Arab World we have the King Fahd National Library in Saudi Arabia.

Located in the KSA capital city Riyadh, this sprawling and beautifully designed library has been a sanctuary of knowledge since its construction in the 90s.

The King Fahad National Library is reportedly home to over two million books and archived documents of modern and historical value.

Bibliotheca Alexandrina - Egypt

Image from Shutterstock archive.

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina serves as an impressive commemoration to the historical Library of Alexandria.

It’s not only one of the largest libraries in the Arab World but also one of the most culturally and historically significant. It houses millions of books, serves as a museum and contains an archival history of ancient Egypt and Alexandria.

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina stands at the pinnacle of libraries in the Middle East and is a must-see for anyone in the region.

Qatar National Library - Qatar

Image from Shutterstock archive.

The Qatar National Library outside of Doha in Qatar is one of the country’s crown jewel libraries.

It is absolutely massive, open to the public and designed with a sharp, modern aesthetic to reflect the country’s capabilities.

And, on a less extravagant but equally appealing note, there are massive bean bags located throughout the library that serve as the perfect reading chairs.

National Library of Kuwait - Kuwait

Image from National Library of Kuwait website.

Finally on this list of the largest libraries in the Arab World, we have the National Library of Kuwait.

Like Qatar’s national library, the National Library of Kuwait is massive, modern and a sanctuary for literature.

Whether you’re looking for ancient manuscripts or some casual fiction reading, this is the library to go to if you’re in Kuwait.