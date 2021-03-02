  1. Home
  3. Laser-run Win: Thumbs up For This Turkish Athlete Who Makes it Big!

Published March 2nd, 2021 - 10:42 GMT
Ilke Ozyuksel
Turkish Pentathlon athlete Ilke Ozyuksel breaks the world record in the laser-run. (Twitter)
Ilke Ozyuksel hit world record with degree of 11.20.29 seconds in Hungarian Open Indoor Championships

Turkish Pentathlon athlete Ilke Ozyuksel broke the world record in the laser-run, the Turkish Modern Pentathlon Federation announced on Monday.

Ozyuksel, 24, bettered her own record with a degree of 11.20.29 seconds in the Hungarian Open Indoor Championships.

 

Also, Ozyuksel, who competed in the swimming, fencing, horse riding, and laser run categories in the women's category, collected a total of 1,400 points, winning the silver medal.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated her on social media.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

