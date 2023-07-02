Last words of Nahel M., who was shot by French police

ALBAWABA - The killing of the young man, Nahel M, aged 17, sparked riots in cities across France, unleashing riots across France, with massive police deployments unable to stem the protests.

Nahel's mother said in a video: "On Tuesday morning, he gave me a kiss and said, 'I love you,' then he left."

She added: "An hour after he left, I received the news that he was killed by the police."

He was my life, my dearest friend, my son, and he meant everything to me, we used to support each other.

An audio message circulating online claims to be a friend of Nahel describing the events leading up to and after the fatal traffic stop



In the aftermath, violent protests have spread throughout France with people setting cars alight and ransacking shopshttps://t.co/3v5FHbVniO pic.twitter.com/bOxJ24uyrl — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 2, 2023

Nahel worked as a pizza delivery driver in Nanterre, living with his mother in Paris, and he never knew his father.

Those who knew Nahel, who was of Algerian descent, said he was well-loved in Nanterre where he lived with his mother Mounia.

A march in Nahel's memory was led by his mother Mounia, who waved at the crowds from an open-top truck wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan "Justice for Nahel 27/06/23" and also brandishing a heart shape.

"No justice, no peace!," the crowds chanted during the memorial of the 17-year-old boy, they added: "Everyone hates the police!", according to france24.