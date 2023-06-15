Last words of Naira Ashraf killer before execution

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Adel, who murdered his university colleague, Naira Ashraf, was executed on Wednesday morning at Gamasa General Prison.

Mohamed Adel entered into a hysterical state and pleaded for the suspension of the verdict.

His last words before the execution were, "Tell my mother to forgive me... Love destroyed me."

آخر كلمات قاتل «#نيرة_أشرف» قبـل تـنـفـيـذ الإعـدام pic.twitter.com/ZAV67lbV39 — المصري اليوم (@AlMasryAlYoum) June 15, 2023

The crime took place last year when she declined his marriage proposal.

Adel was arrested in June 2022 and he confessed to murdering her.

During the trial, the prosecution presented to the court 25 eyewitnesses, including students and university guards who witnessed the murder.

The attacker had earlier proposed to his victim, who is his colleague at Mansoura University, but she turned him down so he decided to take an act of revenge and threatened to kill her multiple times before he committed his crime on June 20th.

