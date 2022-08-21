Late Wolfgang Petersen Stands as a Cultural Icon in Hollywood

ALBAWABA - The film world pays tribute to famous German director Wolfgang Petersen died at 81 who died last week.

His publicist Michelle Bega said the director died of pancreatic cancer at his home according to Anadolu.

Rest in peace, Wolfgang Petersen, director of Clint Eastwood's greatest line reading: pic.twitter.com/ASorOQKzFS — Jeremy Herbert (@DDayFilms) August 16, 2022

Petersen, who directed Hollywood A-listers including Clint Eastwood, Dustin Hoffman, George Clooney, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt over a career spanning five decades, died in Los Angeles on Friday, according to AFP.

Filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen, who broke into Hollywood with the Oscar-nominated 'Das Boot' and went on to direct blockbusters like 'Air Force One' and 'In the Line of Fire,' died on Friday of pancreatic cancer. He was 81. https://t.co/wmzna4vZea — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 16, 2022

Born in Emden, Germany in 1941, Petersen scored his first major success with World War II submarine thriller "Das Boot," adapted from a novel of the same name about the Battle of the Atlantic the French news agency added.

Petersen was particularly known for writing and directing the 1981 anti-war movie Das Boot, which won two Academy Awards. the Turkish news agency pointed out, adding the movie starred German actor Jurgen Prochnow as the captain of a doomed crew of German submariners which are plunged into a series of dangerous missions during the World War II.

Wolfgang Petersen remembered: 5 films that prove why he was one of Hollywood's most versatile, and successful, directors https://t.co/aWtfyIIuO6 pic.twitter.com/dbd5d43VG0 — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) August 17, 2022

The movie launched his international debut and in Hollywood, he made eight films, including political thriller In the Line of Fire (1993), Outbreak; Air Force One (1997), The Perfect Storm (2000), and Troy (2004), giving five consecutive box office hits, the outlet detailed, according to Anadolu.

He transitioned to Hollywood action and disaster movies in the 1990s, working with Eastwood and John Malkovich in assassination thriller "In The Line of Fire," and directing Hoffman in pandemic-themed "Outbreak." Glenn Close, who starred alongside Ford in Petersen's "Air Force One," said in a statement to AFP that being directed by the German "remains a special memory."