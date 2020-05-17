Laylat al-Qadr is a Revered Night in Ramadan When The Koran is Revealed in Total

Prayers and supplication on a night when the holy Qur'an says angels descend on earth to fulfill the wishes is called Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Destiny.

It is also the night when the holy Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him).

On Laylat al-Qadr, Muslims keep vigil at mosques, making wishes and asking God's forgiveness for their sins.

Muslims usually do not miss out on the Night of Destiny. However, this year due to social distancing, many tried to mark the occasion at home, and those participating in public prayers have tried to observe the safety distance.

As the coronavirus continues to sweep the world, Muslims now find the Night of Destiny a source of solace and a chance to reach out to God to save the world from the outbreak.

One of the traditions performed on the Night of Destiny is to recite a prayer called Jawshan al-Kabir, where worshipers call God by his different names and attributes, seeking his forgiveness.

No exact date for the Night of Destiny is provided, but all Islamic references are unanimous that it is one of three different dates: the 19th, the 21st, or the 23rd nights of the holy month of Ramadan.

Now as this is the last Laylat al-Qadr and the most probable night of the revelation of the Qur'an, Muslims continue to pray until dawn, with one common prayer resonating among them: God, please protect humankind from the deadly virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.