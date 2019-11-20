At Least 494 Cases of Child Abuse Recorded in UAE

A total of 494 child abuse victims have been protected and provided care by Sharjah Social Service Department (SSSD) during this year.

The 24-hour child helpline toll-free number (800700) has received about 8,575 calls and 987 complaints of various kinds of child abuse since the beginning of this year till now, said Amina Al Rifai, director of the department of child protection at SSSD.

The complaints range from emotional and physical exploitation to sexual abuse, she pointed out.

She added that some cases, where the child's life is in danger or there's violence against them, need urgent intervention. Psychological counselling and family support is also provided, the director added.

Al Rifai said that SSSD works to ensure the protection of children in the emirate of Sharjah, with a vision to promote community well-being, security, family stability and social inclusion.

She added that the toll-free line provides protection for children and offers a safe environment to them by securing their rights, and removing the impact of child abuse. "The specialists and educators of SSSD strive hard to solve different child-related problems, and educate the families about importance of protecting their children from abuse."

