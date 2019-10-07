Lebanese Women Activist Nadyn Jouny Killed in Tragic Car Accident

Nadyn Jouny, a women’s rights campaigner, was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Damour.

Jouny, a 29-year-old mother who also worked for the Abaad organization, led multiple campaigns against religious courts in Lebanon during her fight for her son’s custody. She also worked at the Protecting Lebanese Women campaign, which has spearheaded campaigns to change custody laws, particularly of those related to the Shiite sect.

The car crash happened around 5:30 a.m., according to local media.

Activists and media personalities mourned Jouny.

“I woke up to the news of the death of our colleague [Nadyn Jouny] in a car accident. [Nadyn], who fought against early marriage and unfair custody laws, worked with Abaad on a number of social issues, suffered from early marriage and was deprived of her son. [Nadyn], we won't say farewell,” Joe Maalouf, a show presenter on MTV, tweeted.

“Nadyn Jouny, a mother who was deprived of her son. She lived and died a victim. A victim of this country’s roads. A victim of these worn out laws. Peace be upon your soul,” Twitter user Randa M. Ibrahim posted.





This article has been adapted from its original source.