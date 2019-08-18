Lebanon Finds Bones of Child From 1800 BC in Baalbeck

Remains of a child from the Intermediate Bronze Age were unearthed during excavations in Baalbeck’s Temple of Jupiter, the Culture Ministry said Friday.

After reports circulated Thursday that the remains excavated belonged to a child from 7200 B.C., the Culture Ministry released a statement to clarify that the excavated items and the bones must be examined to determine their exact age. But the ministry has approximated that the remains belong to a child from 1800 B.C., also known as the Intermediate Bronze Age.

A German delegation, under the supervision of the ministry’s Directorate General of Antiquities, has been conducting excavation works in Baalbeck’s Temple of Jupiter, which are meant to be concluded later this month.

The ministry could not be reached for further details.





