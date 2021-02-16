  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Lebanon Ready For Storm Joyce

Lebanon Ready For Storm Joyce

Published February 16th, 2021 - 06:53 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A harsh storm is set to hit Lebanon this week, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and snow at low altitudes, the Meteorological Department at Rafik Hariri International Airport's daily report said Monday.

Contrary to the relatively warm weather Lebanon has so far experienced this winter, the coming week will witness dramatic drops in temperature, ranging between 7 and 14 degrees Celsius in Beirut and -4 and 4 degrees Celsius in mountainous regions and the Bekaa Valley.

Storm Joyce, set to hit late Tuesday, will also bring elevated sea levels, gale force winds of up to 85 km per hour and heavy rain and snow at medium and low altitudes, the report said.

The effects of Storm Joyce will be felt until the end of the week, and will leave behind waves of frost starting Thursday morning.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Jordanians Wait for Snow This Week!
Despite Autumn Lebanon is Set For Thunderstorms, Strong Winds
Its The Warmest January in Jordan!

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021, The Daily Star. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...