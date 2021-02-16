Lebanon Ready For Storm Joyce

A harsh storm is set to hit Lebanon this week, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and snow at low altitudes, the Meteorological Department at Rafik Hariri International Airport's daily report said Monday.

They really said “winter storm hits Lebanon” as if the storm only hit one spot. pic.twitter.com/7bcTcuQr6l — Noly-roly-poly-oly (@nolandeiter) February 15, 2021

Contrary to the relatively warm weather Lebanon has so far experienced this winter, the coming week will witness dramatic drops in temperature, ranging between 7 and 14 degrees Celsius in Beirut and -4 and 4 degrees Celsius in mountainous regions and the Bekaa Valley.

Storm Joyce, set to hit late Tuesday, will also bring elevated sea levels, gale force winds of up to 85 km per hour and heavy rain and snow at medium and low altitudes, the report said.

The effects of Storm Joyce will be felt until the end of the week, and will leave behind waves of frost starting Thursday morning.

Lebanon braces for cold snap as Storm Joyce hits https://t.co/vco7ChB7gd — The Daily Star Lebanon (@DailyStarLeb) February 15, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Despite Autumn Lebanon is Set For Thunderstorms, Strong Winds