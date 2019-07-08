Lebanon: Who Left All That Gold and Money at The Airport?

A bag containing a large amount of gold and cash was discovered in Beirut airport’s parking area Sunday morning, the state-run National News Agency reported.

After the bag was handed to airport security, the Internal Security Forces discovered that it contained almost 15 kilograms of gold (worth approximately $675,000), in addition to 632,000 euros ($710,000) and $170,000 in cash.

The ISF said the bag belonged to Lebanese citizen A.K., who arrived in Lebanon from Togo via Ethiopia on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.





A.K. had declared the amount of gold on arrival but had not declared the money he was carrying, according to the NNA. The case was referred to the Financial Crimes Office for further investigation.

Last month, Customs seized more than 11 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $11 million, that was concealed with two Turkish passengers who had flown to Beirut from Brazil via Ethiopia.