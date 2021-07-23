Lebanon's 'Darkest Hour' Wins BWF Cannes

Lebanese documentary “Enough: Lebanon’s Darkest Hour” took home the Movie That Matters Award 2021 at a Better World Fund (BWF) gala in Cannes.

Directed by Australian-Lebanese filmmaker and journalist Daizy Gedeon, the documentary follows her personal and independent introspection into Lebanon’s descent into a state of turmoil over recent years.

Writing on Instagram, Gedeon said: “I am truly honored to have received the Better World Fund’s Movie That Matters Award for my film ‘Enough: Lebanon’s Darkest Hour’ at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

“This film lays bare all the insidious forces currently at work ruining my beautiful homeland, Lebanon.”

Gedeon and her family fled Lebanon in the 1970s during the country’s civil war.

The Movie That Matters Award was established in 2016 and is a rare honor handed by filmfestivals.com to moviemakers with a strong, inspiring message. Only a few flicks have received the award since its creation.

Shot over four years and across four continents, the film highlights the 2019 October revolution and the global social justice movement that was triggered among the millions of Lebanese diasporas who rallied to support their families and friends back home.

The documentary also features exclusive interviews with key political leaders such as prime minister, Saad Hariri, former justice minister, Salim Jreissati, Hezbollah minister, Muhammad Fneich, and governor of the central bank, Riad Salame.

Previous award winners and attendees at the BWF gala include Prince Albert II of Monaco, US actors Sharon Stone and Forest Whitaker, German filmmaker Wim Wenders, French explorer Jean-Michel Cousteau, and American singer Mary J. Blige.

