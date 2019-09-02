LED Shows Set to Light up Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai

New LED shows are set to light up the Burj Khalifa in Dubai this September.

The tower will come to life with two themed LED shows starting daily from 7.45pm to 10.45pm - every 30 minutes on weekends (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), and every hour on weekdays.

The show 'Memory Lane' by artist Anthony Birland captures the nostalgia of the 1980s and 90s and aims to take spectators through memories of past decades with inspiration drawn from retro arcade machines and vintage electronics - recreating the excitement of being young and carefree.

'Summer Done' by artist Karl Taylor Knight celebrates the fun of summer days coming to a close, and all the memories they hold from the sunny beaches to juicy watermelons and seasonal fruits - all coming alive on the screen in brilliant hues and to the accompaniment of lively music.





This article has been adapted from its original source.