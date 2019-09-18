'Let’s Read': Oman Launches 'First of its Kind' Used Books Library

With the aim to promote reading, a charity library has been opened for the public in Oman.

According to the 'Let’s Read' initiative team, all the books in the library were used before and their owners donated it to the library.

Jane Jaffer MBE, chairperson and founder or Let’s Read and Maktabati, mobile libraries said: "We’ve been collecting books for many years. We are always looking for more donations of used books, especially in Arabic. We also need more volunteers to help us run the shop and read to children."





Let’s Read Charity Book Shop and children’s library is located on the 3 rd floor of Oman's Avenues Mall. It is open from 10 am-9 pm every day.

Jaffer added: "The bookshop has thousands of books for all ages in English and Arabic. The books are for sale at OMR 1 to 2 only."

She added: "In the children’s library, we only sell the paperbacks so that we can keep a good stock of hardback books for children to come and read and we hold many events and activities for children and our next event will be on September, Saturday 21st at 11 am for children under 5 years old and the second will be on October 2nd ."

Let’s Read began its activities in 2007 to promote reading book among children in Oman. In 2013 they launched the Maktabati initiative, which is Oman’s first mobile library.

