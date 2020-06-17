Let The Fun Begin! Dubai Resumes Marine, Water Sports Competitions

The Dubai Sports Council has announced the resumption of marine and water sports competitions, and a number of events are expected to take place in the coming days off the coast of Dubai and the picturesque Hatta Dam Lake.

Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the announcement to resume marine sports competitions is part of a series of decisions taken by the Council in recent days to gradually reopen the sports sector following weeks of closure due to Covid-19.

The decision is in line with the Government of Dubai's plan to gradually open all sectors of life in the Emirate, and complies with instructions issued by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and related government agencies.

The Council has prepared a detailed list of protocols in collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of everyone involved in these competitions, and the order of resumption will be limited to events that conform to these safety protocols and guidelines, and obtain prior approval from Dubai Sports Council.

The events, however, will be held behind closed doors, with no fans or visitors allowed inside the venues. The age limitations also remain, and children below the age of 12 and elders above the age of 60 will not be allowed to take part in the competitions. Staff older than 60 years of age will also not be allowed inside the facilities, along with anyone suffering from chronic or respiratory diseases.

Wearing of masks will be mandatory for everyone, and the Council also recommends use of protective goggles, or face shields.

Organisers have to maintain the hygiene and sanitisation requirements at the venue as per Dubai Municipality guidelines, which includes complete sterilisation of the venue before and after competition, and maintaining a regular cleaning regime along with cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and common areas at least once every hour, and shared objects each time they are used.

The organisers will also have to make sure safe distancing is maintained and that sterilizers are available in all the necessary areas, and they will also have to follow all the other relevant protocols issued by Dubai Sports Council earlier regarding the resumption of sports activity in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with Dubai International Marine Sports Club and Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, have begun preparing technical plans and providing the necessary support for the success of upcoming activities, in accordance with the precautionary guidelines issued by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other government agencies, as well as the technical procedures established by the Council.

Dubai is one of the leading destinations of the world for marine sports, with alluring beaches like Jumeirah, Kite Beach and Al Mamzar, offering stunning views of Dubai's iconic skyline from the waters. The picturesque Hatta Dam has emerged as a busy year-round venue for marine and water sports in the country, and the opening of Dubai Canal has also been a major boost for the sport.

Dubai Sports Council has been promoting marine sports in the Emirate alongside Dubai International Marine Club and the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, and competitions take place throughout the year, attracting thousands of participants of different age and nationalities, from inside UAE and abroad.

