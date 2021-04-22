'Let's Reclaim Our Land': Jordan Celebrates World Earth Day

Under the slogan "Let's reclaim our land" the Royal Society for the Conversation of Nature (RSCN) states: Earth Day is an opportunity to reformulate a healthy relationship with nature.



Today on April 22, the international community celebrates Earth Day, calling for a healthy, safe and just environment and a stable world. This year's global campaign carries the slogan of "Let's reclaim our land." The celebrations this year, coincides with the coronavirus pandemic, which is imposing a different lifestyle on all levels.

يحتفل العالم اليوم في 22 نيسان بيوم الأرض،وهو حدث سنوي يُحتفل به في جميع أنحاء العالم لإظهار الدعم لحماية البيئة. وهذا الاحتفال والذي يهدف للدعوة لبيئة صحية وآمنة وعادلة وعالم مستقر، وينطلق للعام الحالي تحت شعار "لنستعيد أرضنا" @EarthDay #RestoreOurEarth pic.twitter.com/Fd2hhnhcvb — RSCN (@RSCNJordan) April 22, 2021

The RSCN Jordan believes this day should remind us of the importance of forging a healthy relationship with the environment and nature that should be based on balance, sustainability and respect for the ecosystems under the rule of restoring our land. As well, the RSCN believes the Covid-19 pandemic is nothing but a reflection of the unhealthy relationship between humans and the land and its natural habitats; humans violated the natural habitats and invaded the homes of wild species.



This is cogently put by RSCN Director General, Yahya Khaled. He says climate change and environmental degradation have affected our natural systems, which led to the emergence of new and deadly diseases and significantly affected the global economy. Khaled sees the "Let's reclaim our land" slogan emphasizes the necessity of not tampering with natural lands, habitats, forests and ecosystems. Khaled adds the Covid-19 virus remind us of the importance of looking at the planet more critically and supporting its ecosystems that sustains our life on Earth.

تعتبر الغابات كنز وهبه من الله للبشرية فهي الرئة الطبيعية للأرض, وهي مصدر الغذاء والدواء والرفاه للبشرية جمعاء وأي مساس بها يعني الأخلال بالنظام البيئي وفقدان التوازن الطبيعي الذي يعتمد عليه كل النظام الحيوي بما فيه البشر. pic.twitter.com/D1Y5n9dE1l — RSCN (@RSCNJordan) March 3, 2021

Earth Day celebrations began 50 years ago. American Senator Gaylord Nelson launched this day for the first time on 22 April, 1970, when he saw large quantities of oil polluting the waters of the Pacific Ocean near the coasts of America for several miles, threatening the lives of fish and water birds.

Then 20 million people took to the streets to express their anger over oil spills, smog and polluted rivers to protest what they saw as the beginning of a deep environmental crisis. It was the largest popular event on the planet at that time. It forced governments to take concrete action, including passing environmental laws and establish many environmental agencies and NGOs.