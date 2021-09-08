Let's Speak Up for the Right to Education on International Literacy Day

Can you imagine navigating modern-day life without the basic ability to read and write?

Literacy is the most valuable aspect of human lives and to remind this, World literacy day is observed every year on September 8.

To quote UNESCO ex-Director-General Irina Bokova: The future starts with the alphabet.

Literacy opens a world of opportunities.



Everyone has the right to learn how to read and write, but far too many women & girls continue to be left behind.



Everyone has the right to learn how to read and write, but far too many women & girls continue to be left behind. As we mark #LiteracyDay, let's renew our commitment to equitable education for all. — António Guterres

Since 1967, International Literacy Day (ILD) celebrations have taken place annually around the world to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist with at least 773 million young people and adults lacking basic literacy skills today.

International Literacy Day 2021 is celebrated under the theme “Literacy for a human-centered recovery: Narrowing the digital divide."

Basic digital skills have become essential to access life-saving information. Yet, over half of the world’s population lack those skills.



Basic digital skills have become essential to access life-saving information. Yet, over half of the world's population lack those skills. On Wednesday's #LiteracyDay and every day, @UNESCO promotes literacy and learning for all

ILD 2021 will explore how literacy can contribute to building a solid foundation for a human-centered recovery.

“You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” Brigham Young

What exactly is literacy? Miriam-Webster Dictionary defines literacy as “the quality or state of being literate: educated…able to read and write.”

Digital literacy is more important than ever for women and girls to enjoy their right to education, which is key to a better future.



Digital literacy is more important than ever for women and girls to enjoy their right to education, which is key to a better future. On #LiteracyDay, join us in speaking up for universal and affordable access to tech skills, devices & the Internet. — UN Women

Literacy as a fragment of education is a fundamental need and is a major yardstick to bring about a better way of living. In other words, it is the cornerstone of development. Now in a world infested with myriad social issues, conflicts, the aspect of literacy has been heavily challenged.

UNESCO tweeted: “Digital skills have become a key factor to access life-saving information. But over half of the world’s population lack basic skills for computer-based activities. We must step up efforts to expand #literacy and digital skills for all!”

Educate a girl, change the world.

Educate a girl, change the world. This #LiteracyDay, join @Malala in advocating for the right to education! — UN Women

"Once you learn to read, you will be forever free." Frederick Douglas

Access to literacy learning opportunities is not been evenly distributed. The rapid shift to distance learning also highlighted the persistent digital divide in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, and the ability to engage with technology.