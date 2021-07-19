Let's Take a Look at What The Next Emoji Update Might Bring

A saluting face, biting lip, coral, and a low battery is among the emojis up for approval later in the year.

World Emoji Day is an unofficial holiday occurring on 17 July, intended to celebrate emoji. It has been celebrated annually since 2014. On this world emoji day, let us take some time to praise this amazing innovation that certainly saved us plenty of keystrokes.

Emojis are an outcome of the most recent evolution of the human language as most people communicate over electronic devices and via social media platforms now. They attempt to fill in a gap when communication happens virtually. Given the increasing number of emojis, sometimes we even struggle to find the right one.

🏆 According to user votes, Melting Face is most popular of the current Emoji 14.0 draft list.



If approved in September, it will be on most platforms by mid-2022 https://t.co/IAahiILGA0 https://t.co/qEVFA8WHQn — Emojipedia 📅 (@Emojipedia) July 17, 2021

Emoji is a Japanese word that roughly means picture word. It is made up of two different words: 'e' for picture and ‘moji’ for the character.

Emojis are pictograms, logograms, ideograms, and smileys used in electronic messages and web pages. The emoji's primary function is to fill in emotional cues otherwise missing from the typed conversation.

Wikipedia

History of Emoji

Emojis were originally developed in 1999 by Shigetaka Kurita while working with a Japanese telecom company NTT Docomo. The emojis got popular around 2010 when smartphones became a part of everyday life.

Demands for more diversity and inclusion in emojis have taken center stage in the conversation about digital icons in recent years.

A melting face, sensual biting lip, and gender-inclusive representations of pregnancy are some of the new emojis coming those days.

The new emoji batch also includes a saluting face, a face holding back the tears and a hand-covered face with a peeking eye illustrating a person who doesn’t want to see something but can’t help looking. There’s also an array of hand gestures in various skin tones, including “heart hands” and an accusatory pointing finger. However, these emoji are still pending approval by the Unicode Consortium in September. Some might be changed or removed in the process, but they give us an idea of what to look for in the fall.

hyperallergic

We have a WINNER. 🎉



After thousands of votes you have picked the 💉 Syringe emoji as your #Most2021Emoji 📊.



It's quickly become a symbol of vaccine optimism, and hopefully the 💉 continues to beat the 🦠 in the real world too! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/GxQ2gqIQGY — World Emoji Awards 🗳🌍🏆 (@EmojiAwards) July 17, 2021

Expect to see some companies come out with early emoji support in late 2021, and the majority of updates to take place in the first half of 2022.