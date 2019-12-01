LGBT Group: Kids Should be Taught About Lesbian, Gay and Transgender Issues From Age of 5

An LGBT campaign group has issued guidance to primary schools stating that children should be taught about lesbian, gay and transgender issues in every subject from the age of five.

Stonewall issued the guidance to coincide with the launch of new relationships and sex education (RSE) lessons that begin next September.

Parents are allowed to remove their children from sex lessons but ones covering relationships are compulsory.

Stonewall has suggested that teachers use the LGBT rainbow flag to help children understand the meaning of colours.

The group adds that teaching about LGBT people should be 'embedded' throughout school timetables.

The campaign group suggested maths questions such as: 'How many biscuits are left at Fatima and Shanika's wedding?'

One example lesson plan suggests that pupils aged seven and eight study and Aids memorial quilt in design and technology lessons.

The guidance, sponsored by publisher Pearson and the Government Equalities Office from a £1million grant given to LGBT organisations, also suggests that students in religious education lessons be taught about naming ceremonies for those who change gender.

Chief executive of Christian Concern, Andrea Williams, told the Times that Stonewall's inclusive guidance was disguising a 'manipulative agenda aimed brazenly at our youngest and most impressionable'.

She added: 'This curriculum is deeply subversive. It should be scrapped.'

The campaign group include quotes from children who have been left disappointed in their schools for not teaching about LGBT issues.

Alexandra, 11, said: 'The school did one assembly once. It kind of hurts that the school doesn't want to talk about it.'

According to Stonewall, a whopping 45 per cent of LGBT pupils are bullied - something the campaign group believes is less likely to happen if other children are taught about issues they face.

Stonewall said: 'Our new guide, Creating an LGBT-Inclusive Primary Curriculum, is a free voluntary resource for primary school teachers who want to make their classrooms inclusive and accepting of all young people.'

