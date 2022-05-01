Libya to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Monday

Libya said it will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on Monday according to astronomical calculations.

In a Saturday statement, the Tripoli-based Libyan Center for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences (LCRSSS) said the new moon of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will not be born on Saturday, April 30.

“Hence, Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of the Ramadan month and the first day of Eid al-Fitr will be on Monday, May 2,” the state-run center added.

Most Arab and Islamic countries are set to sight the new moon of Shawwal later Saturday to determine the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.