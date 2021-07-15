Lightning Strikes The George Floyd Mural

A mural honoring the memory of George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio has collapsed after being struck by lightning.

Police said witnesses reported lightning hit the building at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The brick wall, along with a major section of the mural, then collapsed into rubble. Authorities planning to replace a mural honoring George Floyd after it collapsed.

An old wall in Toledo, Ohio that was the site of a George Floyd mural collapsed and fell apart. pic.twitter.com/xNYkOi3zjo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 14, 2021

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross. It stands as a memorial and reminder to never forget the day Floyd died.

Nature seems to have higher standards than the Left. Mural of George Floyd is ripped down in a lightning strike. See the “before” and “after” images below. Tell us, guys, is a lightning strike proof of systematic racism? pic.twitter.com/u812oNMhHt — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 14, 2021

A mural in remembrance of George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio, was reduced to rubble after a reported lightning strike. https://t.co/jsUjPdwXP0 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) July 15, 2021

George Perry Floyd Jr. was an African American man murdered by a police officer during an arrest after a store clerk suspected he may have used a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who arrived on the scene, knelt on Floyd's neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Photos show a section of the wall on which the mural was painted reduced to rubble and authorities have cordoned off the site. https://t.co/bpVVXpECcB — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 14, 2021

Floyd’s death sparked cries for racial equality and reform, which continue to this day.