Lightning Strikes The George Floyd Mural

Published July 15th, 2021 - 11:46 GMT
A mural honoring the memory of George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio has collapsed after being struck by lightning.

Police said witnesses reported lightning hit the building at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The brick wall, along with a major section of the mural, then collapsed into rubble. Authorities planning to replace a mural honoring George Floyd after it collapsed.

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross. It stands as a memorial and reminder to never forget the day Floyd died.

 

George Perry Floyd Jr. was an African American man murdered by a police officer during an arrest after a store clerk suspected he may have used a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who arrived on the scene, knelt on Floyd's neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Floyd’s death sparked cries for racial equality and reform, which continue to this day.


