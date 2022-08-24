Little Amal Leaves to New York Searching for Uncle Samir

A walk with Amal or known as Little Amal, a 3.5-meter partly-animatronic giant puppet is expected to reach the US in mid-September.

In an announcement made on Little Amal's official Instagram account, the post detailed that a walk with Amal will land at JFK airport on September 14th and is expected to stay in New York City for 18 days and leave the state on October 2nd.

According to Little Amal, the puppet is heading to New York with the aim to find 'her uncle Samir' and she is expected to travel through all five boroughs and meet artists, civic leaders, community groups, as well as young New Yorkers of all backgrounds.

A hashtag #LittleAmalWalksNYC was also released in preparation for a festival of art and hope to amplify the voices of marginalized people worldwide.

About Little Amal:

The Walk is a project that was launched on the 27th of July 2021, Little Amal is the giant puppet representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, who has traveled over 9,000km with her message of hope and solidarity for displaced people everywhere with the goal to raise awareness and shed the light on refugees who escaped their homes due to wars, conflict, or disasters and their needs to practice life normally while taking into consideration their basic human rights.

Little Amal has so far crossed 12 countries, 80 cities, and 193 Events of Welcome- meeting over 1 million people in person across 5500 miles and seen by tens of millions online.

The project was created by the British production companies The Walk Productions and Good Chance in collaboration with the South African Handspring Puppet Company.