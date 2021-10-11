A Little of Orange Fever During The Pumpkin Season

Ditch your pumpkin spice latte and experience the wilder side of this colorful season.

Pumpkins are everywhere in November! Pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, pumpkin bars, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin cake!

Pumpkin season actually begins around mid-September and lasts throughout October and November. Take advantage of the great fall weather and head over to your local farmer's market or find a place to pick your own.

Did you know that pumpkins have been around a very long time?

The pumpkin was first grown thousands of years ago in Mexico. That doesn’t mean they make pumpkin spice coffee and cake, though! The sweet pumpkin muffins and cake we love aren’t very old at all. They only show up in recipe books starting in the 1940s.

A pumpkin is a cultivar of winter squash that is round with smooth, slightly ribbed skin and is most often deep yellow to orange in coloration. The thick shell contains the seeds and pulp. Native to North America pumpkins are one of the oldest domesticated plants. Pumpkins are widely grown for commercial use and for food, aesthetics, and recreational purposes.

We are in the age of social media!

Social media also gest some pumpkin vibes during this season. They feed fill up with photos and videos of kids in pumpkin patches and running through corn mazes.

Today it is not enough to have a pumpkin plantation. Pumpkins have become a kind of tourist attraction.

It’s not just pumpkin picking and cider donuts that lures families to this fall adventure.

"Now we still go to the same pumpkin patch, but it now has countless activities: a big trampoline, a tricycle raceway, four corn mazes, and the topper this year was a cannon shooting candy into a crowd of already hyped up kids!"

This is the season for people of all ages to unite over their common love, Pumpkin.

Also many Pumpkin Festival has returned offering plenty of pumpkins to enjoy, carve and illuminate.

Pumpkin season is here! Learn about composting from Lucy to help your garden grow better than ever before and Take Care of the Earth! #takecarewithsnoopy #takecareoftheearth pic.twitter.com/78X8UVbJZc — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) October 5, 2021

With live music and an invasion of skeletons, thousands of pumpkins fill up the landscape at this festival, allowing families to carve up some fall fun and get ready for the final: Holloween!