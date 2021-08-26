Lives in Contrast: 2021 Mono Photography Awards Announces Its Winners

The connection of Black and White Photography with tradition and timeless values is beyond contestation.

Since its infancy, black and white photography was not only the craft but primarily the art, where ideas conjured in the artist’s imagination are immortalized through the lens of their camera.

Dedicated to the art of monochrome and black-and-white photography in Australia and New Zealand, the Mono awards have announced their winners.

The Monochrome Awards are primarily aimed at people of whom photography is a passion and a way of life.

Monochrome photography has always had a major role in photographic history; many people think it has only been a trend within the last few decades but the truth is that it’s been a common practice, since the moment that photography was born.

The term monochrome is usually taken to mean the same as black and white or, more likely, grayscale.

Monochrome photography is photography where each position on an image can record and show a different amount of light. It includes all forms of black-and-white photography, which produce images containing shades of neutral grey ranging from black to white.

With the penultimate mission of celebrating monochrome visions and discovering great talents across the globe, Monochrome Photography Awards is one of the most coveted and enviable annual competitions in the field of amateur and professional photography.

A beautiful and heartbreaking landscape from Canada, an evocative shot that challenges our ideas of portraiture, and a nail-biting underwater image have shared the honors in The Mono Awards 2021 presented by SanDisk.

The winners of the 2021 Mono Awards are in, and the results are nothing short of incredible. Midland are proud as punch to be sponsors. Congrats all! https://t.co/kzcPcEg4Ou#photography pic.twitter.com/ikhQCbPrUz — Midland Insurance Brokers (@MidlandIB) August 20, 2021

Boasting a prize pool of $12,500, including $9,000 in cash prizes, The Mono Awards 2021 invited photographers to enter their work in one of three categories: People, Places, and Animals.

Tasked with the brief of creating the best single monochrome image, photographers Diana Fernie, Mel Sinclair, and Susan Sventek have taken out the top prizes for 2021.

Over a dozen categories allow entrants to specify definitions of photographic specializations and their large diversity allows adequate representation of photographers in several key areas. As a pillar and cradle of photography, Black and White photography is evidently a product of a great tradition.