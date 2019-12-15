London, New York: Thousands Dress as Santa for The Christmas Cheer

Thousands of festive party-goers took to the streets of London and New York today dressed in Santa costumes to spread Christmas cheer.

The annual Santacon pub crawl describes itself as 'a non-profit, non-political, non-religious and non-sensical Christmas parade' where people are encouraged to dress in festive outfits for charity.

Revellers, dressed head-to-toe in red and white, flooded the streets joined by elves, snowmen and merry Christmas puddings.

And as well as a Santa outfit, including more than just a hat, participants are asked to download carol sheets to spread their Christmas cheer for all to hear.

The parade that originated in San Francisco invites people to 'join the naughty list' and down drinks in bars and open spaces.

But people are warned to not be 'that' Santa and advised to not 'let your Christmas cheer become another's grief' after a few too many.

In London Santas were spotted scaling the Duke of Wellington statue overlooking Bank station while party-goers in the Big Apple flooded Times Square.