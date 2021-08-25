Look at These Little Singing Blob Things, The Airship Orchestra

By Ewelina Lepionko

Artworks can create change within the community experience of public space adding positivity and beauty to the world. Please just look at these cute little singing blob things.

The Airship Orchestra is a mystical tribe of otherworldly characters beamed from the night stars, skin streaked with galaxy and voices like stardust.

The Airship Orchestra by Melbourne art and technology company ENESS is reinvigorating cities across the world with a spectacular immersive art experience.

Visitors are beckoned inside the formation to bathe in volumetric sound and rhythmic light pulsation.

"In full, our custom creation showcases 20, inflatables (some up to six meters) extending over a 400 square meter area. The sound experience is its own spatial environment, immersing visitors in an arresting score written character-by-character for a 20-person choir. The generative soundscape synced with light creates a mesmeric adventure that is aesthetically dynamic both day and night.”

The resulting music is minimal and reflective, enabling visitors to conjure their own interpretation about from where the Orchestra has materialized.

The Airship Orchestra’s sound experience is its own spatial environment, immersing visitors in an arresting score written character-by-character for a full choir.

Have you had a chance to explore and see this pop-up art yet?