Looks as if Trump Scribbled on Melania's Dress With Marker

All eyes were on Melania Trump as she joined her husband at the early Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore - but perhaps not for the reasons she hoped for.

As President Trump took the stage in South Dakota to deliver a rallying speech to the 7,500 attendees for Independence Day, Twitter users fixated on the First Lady's eye-catching Alexander McQueen dress.

Several people declared on Twitter that the $2,485 Alexander McQueen looked as if Trump scribbled on the fabric with marker.

'Donald Trump got bored and drew all over Melania's white dress with a sharpie on Air Force One,' wrote on user.

'Will somebody please take that sharpie away from him! Now he's drawing on Melania's dress, ffs,' another chimed in.

Another wrote: 'Melania pulled a plain white dress for her evening in North Dakota and before they left Trump took a sharpie marker to it.'

Some users compared the swirling doodle designs to the infamous 'Sharpiegate,' when Trump appeared to use a large sharpie to alter an official map of Hurricane Dorian in September.

'Apparently Trump tried to draw a hurricane path on Melania’s dress,' wrote one woman,

'Looks like Melania needs #IndependenceFromTrump as well,' one person wrote.

'He gone and doodled with the sharpie all over her dress now. I thought they took away his sharpie after the hurricane incident?'

A number of people used the opportunity to recall other trending styles of Melania's, including her controversial 'I really don't care, do you?' jacket she wore in 2018.

She received fierce backlash over the coat because she donned at an immigration facility while her husband was fiercely lambasted for his policies on such.

Although users pointed out the childlike doodles in jest, Paper Magazine reports that the design came about though a collaboration between McQueen and students at Central Saint Martins in London.

Students drew 'dancing girl' sketches on long sheet during a life-drawing class led by fashion illustrator Julie Verhoeven.

The entire McQueen staff then hand-embroidered and stitched the sketches over a linen dress.

This article has been adapted from its original source.