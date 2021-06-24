Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum Takes Kids on Adventure to Explore Emotions

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum has reopened to the public with a new exhibition that takes children on an interactive adventure of art and activities that will help them identify and explore their emotions.

Combining entertainment and education for children aged four to ten, the show called Emotions!: The New Art Adventure features ten artworks and four interactive stations, which focus respectively on the four main emotions, joy, sadness, fear and anger.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) explained: “We are proud to see the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum with this new interactive, entertaining and safe exhibition. Art can be a powerful medium to both inspire a child’s creativity and add to their emotional wellbeing.”

Manuel Rabaté, Director of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to once again welcome children and families to the Children’s Museum, especially to an exhibition that explores emotions. The Children’s Museum is at the heart of our mission to inspire the next generation through art. We hope families in our community will experience this safe and affordable place to learn and play during these summer months.”

The Children’s Museum is free to all young people under 18. Accompanying adults only need purchase museum admission tickets for the whole family to access all Louvre Abu Dhabi galleries and exhibitions.

To ensure visitor safety, all Children’s Museum activities feature touch-less components and single-use activity materials. Capacity limits and social distancing are in force throughout the exhibition and sanitising stations are available at fixed intervals.

The Children’s Museum is regular exhibition feature and extension of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s educational programming. Since opening in 2017, it has welcomed children and families with three original exhibitions: Travelling Shapes and Colours (2017 –2018), Animals, Between Real and Imaginary (2018 –2019) and A Costume Adventure (2019 –2020).

Taking a game-playing approach to education, the museum includes interactive games and activities that engage all the children’s senses, teaches empathy, helps build an understanding of emotions and their expression, while they play and collect achievement points for tasks completed.

As part of the Children’s Museum main activities, local artists Shaima Al Amri, Ali Kashwani and Maryam Al Atouly have pre-recorded virtual workshops that children can engage in at their own pace. The workshops will show children how to express feelings through artistic activities, such as drawing, collage and 2D sculpture.

