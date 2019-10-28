Louvre Abu Dhabi Opens 10,000 Years of Luxury Exhibit

The UAE’s Louvre Abu Dhabi will open “10,000 Years of Luxury,” an exhibition that will explore the multifaceted nature of luxury from ancient times to the present day, on Oct. 30.

During the exhibition, which will run until Feb. 18, visitors can discover luxury through fashion, jewelry, visual art, furniture and design, with collections from international institutions and brands.

Among the 350 objects displayed lies the oldest pearl in the world and the renowned “Boscoreale Treasure” — one of the largest collections of silverware preserved from Roman Antiquity. The show will feature dresses and jewelry from design houses such as Cartier, Maison Van Cleef & Arpels, Chanel, Christian Dior, Elie Saab and Yves Saint Laurent.





Visitors will begin their journey through the history of luxury in Antiquity. Luxury objects of this time were often characterized by their rarity, precious materials or skillful production, exemplified by an Egyptian gold “Necklace with Fish Pendants” (ca. 1550-1069 BCE). A variety of typical luxury objects from this time will also be on display, including precious home décor as well as personal jewelry.

Louvre Abu Dhabi will also premiere the interactive installation “Digital Snow Globes,” from Dec. 12 to Jan. 10, which will bring a festive winter spirit to the museum with visitor-activated snowstorms surrounding large-sized reproductions of artworks from “10,000 Years of Luxury” encased in snow globes.

