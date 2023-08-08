Love of cheese leads Italian man to his tragic end

ALBAWABA - Cheese is a delicious item that a lot of people love around the world. It's not the type of food someone would think can take someone's life, but that is tragically what happened to one Italian man.

An Italian cheese producer was crushed Sunday evening in Lombardy after thousands of huge blocks of cheese weighing about 40 kilograms each fell on him. The reason was a broken shelf, which alone wouldn't have caused that much damage, but the domino effect did.

The warehouse was located in Romano di Lombardia, a small town south of Bergamo, and it contained 25000 huge blocks of cheese stored on metal shelves about ten meters high.

"We had to move the cheeses and shelves with our own hands. It took about 12 hours to find the victim," said Antonio Dosi Monday morning, a firefighting official in the city of Bergamo, noting the extent of the "complexity" of the operation they had to carry out.

Giacomo Chiapparini, the 74-year-old owner of the establishment was left crushed by the fall of the cheese, who was working in the warehouse the day it happened.

Rescuers called family members of the victim, who were alarmed by the noise caused by the cheese wheels falling at around 21:00 p.m. local time Sunday.