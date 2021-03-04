Lucky Expat Tries for 14 Years, Wins $1 Million Dubai Raffle

An Indian national based in Nigeria has won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

Rahul Julka, a 53-year-old, resides in Port Harcourt. He has been taking part in the Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for the last 14 years. The father of two used to live in Dubai before moving to Nigeria in 2009.

"I always felt confident that I would get lucky one day and today is that day. This (win) will certainly go a long way in terms of my financial obligations and preparation for my retirement as well as securing my children’s future.”



Julka, who hails from Mumbai in India, is the 177th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of ticket buyers.

Additionally, Ken Ikeda, a 40-year-old Japanese national based in Tokyo, won a Range Rover Sport HST 3.0 400HP; Hibri Hani Tsuruta, a 53-year-old Japanese national based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW S 100 R motorbike; and Noushad Theayeakandoth, a 37-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR (Light White) motorbike.

